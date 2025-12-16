ORD MINNETT Maintains Navigator Global Investments (HFAHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ORD MINNETT maintained coverage of Navigator Global Investments (OTCPK:HFAHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.90% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Navigator Global Investments is $1.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.67 to a high of $2.19. The average price target represents an increase of 67.90% from its latest reported closing price of $1.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Navigator Global Investments is 133MM, an increase of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navigator Global Investments. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFAHF is 0.11%, an increase of 573.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.49% to 14,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,295K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,156K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,053K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,978K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFAHF by 1.45% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,299K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HFAHF by 4.56% over the last quarter.

