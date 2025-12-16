ORD MINNETT Maintains ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt (IONR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ORD MINNETT maintained coverage of ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:IONR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.82% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.01 to a high of $5.32. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from its latest reported closing price of $4.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in ioneer Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONR is 0.01%, an increase of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 96.62% to 135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 54K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

GK Wealth Management holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONR by 45.25% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 11K shares.

Mariner holds 10K shares.

CCSO - Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

