ORD MINNETT Maintains Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt (CODQL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ORD MINNETT maintained coverage of Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CODQL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.99% Downside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $0.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.07 to a high of $0.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 76.99% from its latest reported closing price of $0.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 2,816MM, an increase of 46.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coronado Global Resources Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODQL is 0.03%, an increase of 11.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.34% to 50,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 10,101K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,960K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,300K shares , representing a decrease of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODQL by 19.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,271K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,986K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 3,586K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,910K shares , representing a decrease of 36.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODQL by 83.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.