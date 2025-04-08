ORD MINNETT Downgrades Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, ORD MINNETT downgraded their outlook for Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.65% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pacific Current Group is $13.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.93 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.65% from its latest reported closing price of $11.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Current Group is 71MM, a decrease of 76.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

Pacific Current Group Maintains 3.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.39%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Current Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAC is 0.02%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 781K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 334K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 237K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 51K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

