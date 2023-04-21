ORD MINNETT Downgrades Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, ORD MINNETT downgraded their outlook for Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 12.53% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 91K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 430K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTD by 0.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporate Travel Management. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTD is 0.28%, a decrease of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 7,539K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.