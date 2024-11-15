News & Insights

Orcoda Limited Updates Directors’ Remuneration Figures

November 15, 2024 — 12:02 am EST

Orcoda Limited (AU:ODA) has released an update.

Orcoda Limited has issued a correction to its Notice of Annual General Meeting, specifically adjusting the reported remuneration packages of its directors. This correction reflects updates to the figures originally published, aligning with the company’s commitment to transparency. Investors may find interest in Orcoda’s focus on integrating smart technology in transport and logistics.

