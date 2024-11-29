Orcoda Limited Secures Shareholder Support for Future Growth

Orcoda Limited (AU:ODA) has released an update.

Orcoda Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its annual general meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. The company’s strategic focus remains on delivering advanced smart technology solutions across transport logistics and infrastructure sectors. This outcome reinforces Orcoda’s commitment to optimizing operations and enhancing digital transformation for its clients.

