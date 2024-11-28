Orcoda Limited Highlights Smart Tech Vision at AGM

Orcoda Limited (AU:ODA) has released an update.
Orcoda Limited, listed on the ASX as ODA, is showcasing its commitment to enhancing operations through integrated smart technology at its annual general meeting. The company specializes in optimizing transport logistics and infrastructure, aiming to support major Australian sectors in their digital transformation. With a vision to become a leader in Smart Cities transport solutions, Orcoda is positioning itself as a key player in the evolving technology landscape.
