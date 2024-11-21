News & Insights

Orcoda Limited Announces New Share Issue

November 21, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Orcoda Limited (AU:ODA) has released an update.

Orcoda Limited has announced plans to issue 1.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, marking a new placement on the ASX. This move is set to potentially raise capital and increase the company’s market presence. Investors and stock market enthusiasts may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Orcoda’s strategic financial maneuvers.

