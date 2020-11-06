ORCL vs. INTU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Computer - Software sector might want to consider either Oracle (ORCL) or Intuit (INTU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Oracle has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Intuit has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ORCL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ORCL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.47, while INTU has a forward P/E of 41.15. We also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 1.50. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.84.

Another notable valuation metric for ORCL is its P/B ratio of 16.82. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, INTU has a P/B of 18.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ORCL's Value grade of B and INTU's Value grade of D.

ORCL sticks out from INTU in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ORCL is the better option right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intuit Inc. (INTU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.