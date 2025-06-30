$ORCL stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ORCL stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,065,263,628 of trading volume.

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ORCL:

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,591 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,532 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ORCL Government Contracts

We have seen $1,261,852,629 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

$ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $188.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 John DiFucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $240.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Mark Murphy from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $135.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $175.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.