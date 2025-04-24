Stocks
ORCL

$ORCL stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 24, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$ORCL stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $250,640,638 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ORCL:

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414.
  • CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913
  • LEON E PANETTA sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $648,850
  • NAOMI O SELIGMAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $291,620

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,436 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ORCL Government Contracts

We have seen $997,141,084 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
  • Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 12/20/2024
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/10/2024
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
  • JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ORCL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORCL forecast page.

$ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025
  • Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025
  • Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024
  • Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $200.0 on 12/11/2024
  • Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 12/10/2024

You can track data on $ORCL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.