ORCL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

April 25, 2024 — 11:25 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.73, changing hands as low as $112.78 per share. Oracle Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Oracle Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ORCL's low point in its 52 week range is $93.2906 per share, with $132.7737 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.11. The ORCL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

