ORCL Expands AI Database Offerings Through Google Cloud: What's Ahead?

Oracle Corporation ORCL recently announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud, unveiling the Oracle AI Database Agent for Gemini Enterprise at Google Cloud Next 2026. The development gives Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud customers a simpler way to interact with Oracle data using natural language, bypassing the need to write SQL or build custom pipelines. The agent is now available via the Google Cloud Marketplace and operates within Google's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, enabling tasks such as data extraction, analysis and visualization.



The agent interprets each business question, queries governed Oracle data and delivers context-aware answers without moving or duplicating the underlying data — a design choice aimed at addressing enterprise security and governance concerns. Queries run using each user's own database identity through OAuth, with results bounded by the schemas, tables and policies administrators have put in scope. This architecture could appeal to regulated industries where data residency and access controls are non-negotiable.



The announcement is backed by concrete momentum from Oracle's third-quarter fiscal 2026 results. Multicloud database revenues surged 531% year over year, cloud infrastructure revenues rose 84% to $4.9 billion, and total cloud revenues reached $8.9 billion, up 44%. Remaining Performance Obligations stood at $553 billion, up 325% year over year, with most of the increase tied to large-scale AI contracts.



On the regional front, Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud is now available across 15 regions globally, with additional availability planned in Europe and North America within the next 12 months. Broader reach strengthens Oracle's multicloud positioning but also demands sustained capital investment — Oracle has guided for $50 billion in capital expenditures in fiscal 2026 and raised its fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $90 billion.



The natural language database agent addresses a genuine enterprise pain point, yet the product remains in preview on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Execution on integration depth, enterprise adoption rates and the scalability of its agentic architecture will be key variables to track as Oracle transitions this capability from preview to general availability.

How Microsoft and Amazon Are Competing on the Same Front

Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN are pursuing comparable strategies in the natural language database access space. Microsoft's Copilot for Azure SQL Database offers natural language to SQL conversion within the Azure portal query editor, enabling developers and administrators to interact with Microsoft databases without writing T-SQL manually. Microsoft has since extended this capability into Microsoft Fabric. Amazon, meanwhile, offers the Amazon SageMaker Data Agent, which enables users to explore AWS and external data sources and visualize results using natural language prompts — with Amazon updating the service as recently as April 2026 to add charting capabilities. Where Oracle differentiates is in embedding its agent directly within a productivity platform used by business users rather than primarily targeting developers, as both Microsoft and Amazon currently do.

ORCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Oracle have plunged 37.4% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector which has returned 4.2% and the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of 25.8%, respectively.

ORCL’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, ORCL stock is currently trading at a premium with a trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio of 29.73x, which is higher than the industry average of 26.75x. Oracle carries a Value Score of D.

ORCL’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.45 per share, indicating 23.55% growth year over year.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

ORCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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