ORCL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.57, changing hands as low as $54.46 per share. Oracle Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORCL's low point in its 52 week range is $42.40 per share, with $60.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.59.

