ORCL Advances Healthcare AI: Can Adoption Momentum Strengthen?

Oracle ORCL is deepening its push into healthcare artificial intelligence, positioning Oracle Health as a structural growth driver within its broader applications portfolio. A forthcoming AI-enabled version of Oracle's Cerner patient care management system is expected to lift Oracle Health's growth rate into double-digit territory in fiscal 2027. The company is also expanding its healthcare AI capabilities through AI molecular design tools and an AI clinical trial platform aimed at accelerating regulatory review processes.



Adoption remains a key indicator. Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, which automates clinical note drafting and order creation through ambient listening, has expanded beyond ambulatory care into inpatient and emergency department workflows and supports over 30 medical specialties. Since launch, the solution has helped clinicians save over 200,000 documentation hours. At one deployment site, it generated more than 80,000 notes across 18 specialties while reducing documentation time per patient by nearly 19%. Expansion into National Health Service trusts in the United Kingdom broadens Oracle's reach beyond the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where deployments continue to scale.



However, large-scale healthcare AI rollouts carry technical and regulatory complexity and compete for capital alongside Oracle's broader infrastructure buildout. As Oracle expands clinical AI across additional care settings and geographies, the company's ability to convert early adoption into broader healthcare deployment will likely determine whether adoption momentum strengthens further.

ORCL Faces Stiff Competition

Oracle faces growing competition in healthcare AI from Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL, both of which are expanding AI capabilities across clinical documentation, healthcare data management and provider workflows.



Microsoft has strengthened its healthcare presence through Nuance's ambient clinical intelligence offerings, now branded Dragon Copilot, while Alphabet continues to invest in healthcare-focused AI models and cloud-based data platforms. As healthcare organizations accelerate digital transformation initiatives, Microsoft and Alphabet remain key competitors in the race to embed AI across clinical workflows. However, Oracle's combination of electronic health records, healthcare applications and cloud infrastructure could help it differentiate its offerings in the evolving healthcare AI market.

ORCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Oracle have lost 10.2% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 20% and the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of 21.6%.

ORCL’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ORCL stock is currently trading at a discount with a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 5.53X, which is lower than the industry average of 6.16X. Oracle carries a Value Score of C.

ORCL’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $8.03 per share, marking an upward revision of 4 cents over the past 30 days. The earnings figure suggests 5.24% growth over the figure reported in fiscal 2026.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

ORCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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