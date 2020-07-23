Orchid VPN Goes Live With Desktop App for Mac Users

An Ethereum-based service for privately browsing the web now has a desktop app for Mac users.

Orchid VPN announced the launch in a Wednesday blog post, highlighting the ease with which users can purchase bandwidth using an Apple ID.

âThis marks one of the first times consumers can exchange USD for a service that runs entirely on crypto in the background,â Orchid CEO Steven âSevenâ Waterhouse told CoinDesk via a spokesperson.

Apple has long held a staunch anti-crypto stance, ranging from banning bitcoin purchases with its Apple Card to delisting apps that preform mining functions. At minimum, Orchidâs arrangement with the Cupertino tech giant represents a slick workaround.

âBefore our launch in the app-store and MacOS, the Orchid network of private VPN bandwidth was reserved for people who were able to acquire the OXT needed to access the network using existing crypto wallets,â Waterhouse said. âNow, anyone can easily make an in-app purchase of the crypto-backed credits used to access the network.â

Orchid rolled out an app for iPhone users earlier this month. The firm said it fast-tracked the development of the desktop version to meet the privacy needs of people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A similar VPN offering, HOPN, recently raised $1 million in seed round led by Binance Labs.

Read more: Orchidâs Decentralized VPN Network Set for Early-December Launch

