Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Orchid Island Capital said on September 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.16 per share ($1.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 20.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 56.03%, the lowest has been 7.19%, and the highest has been 194.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 31.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchid Island Capital. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORC is 0.05%, a decrease of 16.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 12,902K shares. The put/call ratio of ORC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.56% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orchid Island Capital is 21.68. The forecasts range from a low of 21.46 to a high of $22.31. The average price target represents an increase of 132.56% from its latest reported closing price of 9.32.

The projected annual revenue for Orchid Island Capital is 60MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,553K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 924.66% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,427K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,211K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 9.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 912K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing an increase of 12.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 770K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Orchid Island Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

