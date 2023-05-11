Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Orchid Island Capital said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.16 per share ($1.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 19.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 59.22%, the lowest has been 7.19%, and the highest has been 194.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 30.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchid Island Capital. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORC is 0.07%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.51% to 11,254K shares. The put/call ratio of ORC is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.46% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orchid Island Capital is 21.68. The forecasts range from a low of 21.46 to a high of $22.31. The average price target represents an increase of 115.46% from its latest reported closing price of 10.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Orchid Island Capital is 60MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,528K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 97.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 4,476.80% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,499K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,949K shares, representing a decrease of 296.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 17.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,082K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 33.14% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 813K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 650K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 18.08% over the last quarter.

Orchid Island Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.