Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Orchid Island Capital said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.16 per share ($1.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 18.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 61.32%, the lowest has been 7.19%, and the highest has been 194.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 29.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.60%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.02% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orchid Island Capital is $21.68. The forecasts range from a low of $21.46 to a high of $22.31. The average price target represents an increase of 107.02% from its latest reported closing price of $10.47.

The projected annual revenue for Orchid Island Capital is $60MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchid Island Capital. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 80.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORC is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 224.09% to 11,323K shares. The put/call ratio of ORC is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,528K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 97.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 99.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,082K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 33.14% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 813K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 650K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 18.08% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 503K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing a decrease of 131.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORC by 65.83% over the last quarter.

Orchid Island Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the SEC.

