Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ORC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ORC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.2, the dividend yield is 15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORC was $5.2, representing a -24.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.89 and a 239.87% increase over the 52 week low of $1.53.

ORC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ORC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.53. Zacks Investment Research reports ORC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.3%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an decrease of -8.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORC at 4.76%.

