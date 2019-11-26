Dividends
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ORC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that ORC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.73, the dividend yield is 16.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORC was $5.73, representing a -19.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.15 and a 13.69% increase over the 52 week low of $5.04.

ORC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ORC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.37. Zacks Investment Research reports ORC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -40.58%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ORC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an decrease of -0.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORC at 4.84%.

