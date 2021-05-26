Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ORC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.52, the dividend yield is 14.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORC was $5.52, representing a -11.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.22 and a 34.31% increase over the 52 week low of $4.11.

ORC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). ORC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.04. Zacks Investment Research reports ORC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.67%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an increase of 23.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORC at 4.11%.

