Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ORC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that ORC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.7, the dividend yield is 16.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORC was $4.7, representing a -24.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.22 and a 12.71% increase over the 52 week low of $4.17.

ORC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ORC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08. Zacks Investment Research reports ORC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the orc Dividend History page.

