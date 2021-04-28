Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ORC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.49, the dividend yield is 14.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORC was $5.49

ORC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ORC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports ORC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.67%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an increase of 26.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORC at 4.1%.

