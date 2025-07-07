Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 24

Orchid Island Capital will release Q2 2025 results on July 24, followed by a conference call on July 25.

$ORC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $ORC stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



VERO BEACH, Fla., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the second quarter of 2025 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 24, 2025.







Earnings Conference Call Details







Anearnings conference calland live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, July 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. Participants can register and receive dial-in information at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0d2dafe0d2034d3da70db1419b0b2dd0





.







A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hzi7tu5t



or via the investor relations section of the Company's website at



https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com



. An audio archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the call.







About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.







Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





CONTACT:





Orchid Island Capital, Inc.





Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400





Chairman and Chief Executive Officer





https://ir.orchidislandcapital.com



