Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 per Share for June 2025

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a June 2025 dividend of $0.12 per share, payable July 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on July 30, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 30, 2025. The ex-dividend date is also June 30, 2025. The company plans to announce its next dividend on July 9, 2025, while emphasizing its commitment to making regular monthly cash distributions to shareholders. As of June 10, 2025, Orchid Island Capital had 121,210,845 shares of common stock outstanding, a rise from 119,072,481 shares in May. The company operates as a REIT and outlines that it must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to maintain its tax status. It also provided preliminary details on its RMBS portfolio characteristics, which are subject to change.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The upcoming dividend payment on July 30, 2025, reinforces financial stability and enhances investor confidence.

The company's focus on regular monthly cash distributions aligns with its strategy as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which may appeal to income-oriented investors.

Potential Negatives

The company has not established a minimum distribution payment level, which creates uncertainty regarding future dividends.

The company is subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed, increasing financial pressure if distribution levels fluctuate.

Recent share increases could signal dilution for existing shareholders, particularly if the company needs to raise capital.

FAQ

What is the monthly dividend for June 2025?

The monthly cash dividend declared for June 2025 is $0.12 per share of common stock.

When will the June 2025 dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2025, to holders of record on June 30, 2025.

What is the expected date for the next dividend announcement?

The Company plans to announce its next common stock dividend on July 9, 2025.

How does Orchid Island Capital qualify as a REIT?

The Company must distribute annually at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to qualify as a real estate investment trust.

What are the main types of investments for Orchid Island Capital?

The Company invests primarily in traditional pass-through and structured Agency RMBS on a leveraged basis.

$ORC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $ORC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Vero Beach, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid July 30, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 9, 2025.





The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.





As of June 10, 2025, the Company had 121,210,845 shares of common stock outstanding. As of May 31, 2025, the Company had 119,072,481 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.







RMBS Portfolio Characteristics







Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:







RMBS Valuation Characteristics



RMBS Valuation Characteristics



RMBS Assets by Agency



RMBS Assets by Agency



Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results



Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results



Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty



Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty



RMBS Risk Measures









About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.







Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions, the offer and sale of shares of common stock under the Equity Distribution Agreement or follow-on offerings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.



















RMBS Valuation Characteristics

















($ in thousands)

































































































































































































Realized





































































































































































































Realized

















Mar 25 -





































































































































































Jun-25

















Jun-25





















































































































Net

























































Weighted

















CPR

















CPR





































































































Weighted

















































Average

















(1-Month)

















(3-Month)

















Modeled Interest

























Current

















Fair

















% of

















Current

















Average

























































Maturity

















(Reported

















(Reported

















Rate Sensitivity (1)

















Type













Face

















Value

















Portfolio

















Price

















Coupon

















GWAC

















Age

















(Months)

















in Jun)

















in Jun)

















(-50 BPS)

















(+50 BPS)



















Fixed Rate RMBS





























































































































































































































































15yr 5.0 TBA









$





250,000













$





249,951

















3.75





%













99.98

















5.00





%













5.85





%













10

















165

















n/a

















n/a













$





3,252













$





(3,789





)









15yr Total













250,000

















249,951

















3.75





%













99.98

















5.00





%













5.85





%













10

















165

















n/a

















n/a

















3,252

















(3,789





)









30yr 3.0













861,726

















746,897

















11.21





%













86.67

















3.00





%













3.48





%













51

















301

















6.5





%













6.6





%













22,295

















(22,828





)









30yr 3.5













169,289

















152,575

















2.29





%













90.13

















3.50





%













4.04





%













63

















284

















7.0





%













7.5





%













4,206

















(4,297





)









30yr 4.0













160,895

















148,817

















2.23





%













92.49

















4.00





%













4.70





%













49

















306

















3.9





%













6.4





%













3,862

















(4,051





)









30yr 4.5













291,390

















276,107

















4.14





%













94.76

















4.50





%













5.44





%













35

















320

















10.2





%













10.8





%













6,103

















(6,645





)









30yr 5.0













428,300

















416,608

















6.25





%













97.27

















5.00





%













5.92





%













30

















324

















12.2





%













7.2





%













8,760

















(9,681





)









30yr 5.5













1,008,504

















1,007,274

















15.12





%













99.88

















5.50





%













6.44





%













11

















345

















7.7





%













7.3





%













19,338

















(22,476





)









30yr 6.0













2,046,921

















2,083,373

















31.27





%













101.78

















6.00





%













6.96





%













11

















344

















9.4





%













8.6





%













27,658

















(34,815





)









30yr 6.5













1,238,228

















1,280,378

















19.22





%













103.40

















6.50





%













7.44





%













14

















342

















14.6





%













14.3





%













11,816

















(16,067





)









30yr 7.0













273,306

















286,323

















4.30





%













104.76

















7.00





%













7.94





%













19

















334

















30.2





%













33.0





%













2,291

















(2,961





)









30yr Total













6,478,559

















6,398,352

















96.02





%













98.76

















5.41





%













6.28





%













22

















333

















10.6





%













10.4





%













106,329

















(123,821





)











Total Pass-Through MBS















6,728,559

















6,648,303

















99.78





%













98.81

















5.40





%













6.26





%













22

















327

















10.6





%













10.4





%













109,581

















(127,610





)













Structured MBS





























































































































































































































































IO 20yr 4.0













6,317

















563

















0.01





%













8.91

















4.00





%













4.57





%













160

















73

















12.2





%













11.7





%













3

















(3





)









IO 30yr 3.0













2,491

















303

















0.00





%













12.15

















3.00





%













3.64





%













124

















226

















1.0





%













9.7





%













-

















(1





)









IO 30yr 4.0













68,512

















12,959

















0.19





%













18.91

















4.00





%













4.60





%













129

















222

















3.9





%













4.1





%













(214





)













144













IO 30yr 4.5













2,970

















546

















0.01





%













18.39

















4.50





%













4.99





%













179

















168

















6.8





%













7.1





%













(4





)













1













IO 30yr 5.0













1,563

















329

















0.00





%













21.05

















5.00





%













5.37





%













179

















168

















1.6





%













1.4





%













(4





)













2













IO Total













81,853

















14,700

















0.22





%













17.96

















4.01





%













4.59





%













134

















207

















4.5





%













4.9





%













(219





)













143













IIO 30yr 4.0













20,327

















240

















0.00





%













1.18

















0.00





%













4.40





%













92

















256

















7.0





%













7.6





%













(74





)













(130





)











Total Structured RMBS















102,180

















14,940

















0.22





%













14.62

















3.21





%













4.56





%













126

















217

















5.0





%













5.4





%













(293





)













13























































































































































































































Total Mortgage Assets











$





6,830,739













$





6,663,243

















100.00





%





























5.36





%













6.24





%













23

















325

















10.5





%













10.3





%









$





109,288













$





(127,597





)











































Hedge













Modeled Interest

























Notional

















Period













Rate Sensitivity (1)

















Hedge













Balance

















End













(-50 BPS)

















(+50 BPS)















3-Month SOFR Futures









$





(115,000





)









Aug-26













$





(1,150





)









$





1,150













5-Year Treasury Future



(2)















(487,500





)









Sep-25

















(10,081





)













9,928













10-Year Treasury Future(3)













(333,500





)









Sep-25

















(10,869





)













10,451













10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)













(197,500





)









Sep-25

















(8,569





)













8,229













ERIS Swap Futures













(10,000





)









Jun-25

















(228





)













222













Swaps













(3,517,800





)









Jan-31

















(88,542





)













85,510













TBAs













(200,000





)









Jun-25

















(5,037





)













5,435















Hedge Total











$





(4,861,300





)





















$





(124,476





)









$





120,925















Rate Shock Grand Total







































$





(15,188





)









$





(6,672





)





















(1)









Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.









(2)









Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.19 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $527.4 million.









(3)









Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $110.75 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $369.4 million.









(4)









Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.55 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $222.3 million.







































RMBS Assets by Agency

















($ in thousands)









































Percentage

























Fair

















of

















Asset Category













Value

















Portfolio

















As of May 31, 2025











































Fannie Mae









$





3,938,461

















61.4





%









Freddie Mac













2,474,831

















38.6





%









Total Mortgage Assets









$





6,413,292

















100.0





%























Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

















($ in thousands)





































Percentage

























Fair

















of

















Asset Category













Value

















Portfolio

















As of May 31, 2025











































Non-Whole Pool Assets









$





231,057

















3.6





%









Whole Pool Assets













6,182,235

















96.4





%









Total Mortgage Assets









$





6,413,292

















100.0





%































Borrowings By Counterparty













($ in thousands)





















































Weighted

















Weighted













































% of

















Average

















Average





























Total

















Total

















Repo

















Maturity













Longest













As of May 31, 2025













Borrowings

















Debt

















Rate

















in Days













Maturity











J.P. Morgan Securities LLC









$





348,713

















5.7





%













4.48





%













15













6/23/2025









Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith













330,918

















5.4





%













4.49





%













21













6/23/2025









Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.













312,141

















5.1





%













4.47





%













37













7/16/2025









Goldman, Sachs & Co













307,973

















5.0





%













4.47





%













29













6/30/2025









Citigroup Global Markets Inc













306,527

















5.0





%













4.48





%













29













6/30/2025









DV Securities, LLC Repo













299,120

















4.9





%













4.48





%













45













7/28/2025









ING Financial Markets LLC













297,873

















4.9





%













4.48





%













20













6/23/2025









ABN AMRO Bank N.V.













291,423

















4.7





%













4.48





%













22













6/23/2025









Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.













285,682

















4.7





%













4.43





%













135













11/13/2025









Marex Capital Markets Inc.













284,682

















4.6





%













4.47





%













21













6/23/2025









StoneX Financial Inc.













284,312

















4.6





%













4.47





%













17













6/18/2025









Clear Street LLC













281,457

















4.6





%













4.48





%













25













7/14/2025









ASL Capital Markets Inc.













276,480

















4.5





%













4.47





%













46













7/18/2025









Daiwa Securities America Inc.













271,816

















4.4





%













4.48





%













21













6/23/2025









South Street Securities, LLC













267,923

















4.4





%













4.46





%













27













7/29/2025









MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.













259,157

















4.2





%













4.46





%













11













6/20/2025









Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.













255,687

















4.2





%













4.47





%













21













7/21/2025









RBC Capital Markets, LLC













251,928

















4.1





%













4.46





%













21













6/27/2025









Cantor Fitzgerald & Co













250,496

















4.1





%













4.49





%













11













6/12/2025









Bank of Montreal













196,402

















3.2





%













4.49





%













22













6/23/2025









The Bank of Nova Scotia













186,245

















3.0





%













4.48





%













30













7/21/2025









Banco Santander SA













137,790

















2.2





%













4.50





%













16













6/16/2025









Nomura Securities International, Inc.













118,935

















1.9





%













4.49





%













16













6/20/2025









Lucid Prime Fund, LLC













34,901

















0.6





%













4.49





%













12













6/12/2025









Total Borrowings









$





6,138,581

















100.0





%













4.47





%













29













11/13/2025























































































