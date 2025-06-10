Stocks
ORC

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 per Share for June 2025

June 10, 2025 — 04:23 pm EDT

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a June 2025 dividend of $0.12 per share, payable July 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on July 30, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 30, 2025. The ex-dividend date is also June 30, 2025. The company plans to announce its next dividend on July 9, 2025, while emphasizing its commitment to making regular monthly cash distributions to shareholders. As of June 10, 2025, Orchid Island Capital had 121,210,845 shares of common stock outstanding, a rise from 119,072,481 shares in May. The company operates as a REIT and outlines that it must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to maintain its tax status. It also provided preliminary details on its RMBS portfolio characteristics, which are subject to change.

Potential Positives

  • The declaration of a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.
  • The upcoming dividend payment on July 30, 2025, reinforces financial stability and enhances investor confidence.
  • The company's focus on regular monthly cash distributions aligns with its strategy as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which may appeal to income-oriented investors.

Potential Negatives

  • The company has not established a minimum distribution payment level, which creates uncertainty regarding future dividends.
  • The company is subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed, increasing financial pressure if distribution levels fluctuate.
  • Recent share increases could signal dilution for existing shareholders, particularly if the company needs to raise capital.

FAQ

What is the monthly dividend for June 2025?

The monthly cash dividend declared for June 2025 is $0.12 per share of common stock.

When will the June 2025 dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2025, to holders of record on June 30, 2025.

What is the expected date for the next dividend announcement?

The Company plans to announce its next common stock dividend on July 9, 2025.

How does Orchid Island Capital qualify as a REIT?

The Company must distribute annually at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to qualify as a real estate investment trust.

What are the main types of investments for Orchid Island Capital?

The Company invests primarily in traditional pass-through and structured Agency RMBS on a leveraged basis.

$ORC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $ORC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release




  • June 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock


  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of May 31, 2025


  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected July 9, 2025



Vero Beach, Fla., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of June 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid July 30, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on June 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on July 9, 2025.



The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.



As of June 10, 2025, the Company had 121,210,845 shares of common stock outstanding. As of May 31, 2025, the Company had 119,072,481 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.




RMBS Portfolio Characteristics



Details of the RMBS portfolio as of May 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:




  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics


  • RMBS Assets by Agency


  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results


  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty


  • RMBS Risk Measures




About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.



Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions, the offer and sale of shares of common stock under the Equity Distribution Agreement or follow-on offerings. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.


RMBS Valuation Characteristics


($ in thousands)























































Realized






















































Realized


Mar 25 -






































Jun-25


Jun-25






























Net














Weighted


CPR


CPR






















Weighted










Average


(1-Month)


(3-Month)


Modeled Interest




Current


Fair


% of


Current


Average














Maturity


(Reported


(Reported


Rate Sensitivity (1)


Type


Face


Value


Portfolio


Price


Coupon


GWAC


Age


(Months)


in Jun)


in Jun)


(-50 BPS)


(+50 BPS)



Fixed Rate RMBS








































































15yr 5.0 TBA

$
250,000


$
249,951



3.75
%


99.98



5.00
%


5.85
%


10



165



n/a



n/a


$
3,252


$
(3,789
)

15yr Total


250,000



249,951



3.75
%


99.98



5.00
%


5.85
%


10



165



n/a



n/a



3,252



(3,789
)

30yr 3.0


861,726



746,897



11.21
%


86.67



3.00
%


3.48
%


51



301



6.5
%


6.6
%


22,295



(22,828
)

30yr 3.5


169,289



152,575



2.29
%


90.13



3.50
%


4.04
%


63



284



7.0
%


7.5
%


4,206



(4,297
)

30yr 4.0


160,895



148,817



2.23
%


92.49



4.00
%


4.70
%


49



306



3.9
%


6.4
%


3,862



(4,051
)

30yr 4.5


291,390



276,107



4.14
%


94.76



4.50
%


5.44
%


35



320



10.2
%


10.8
%


6,103



(6,645
)

30yr 5.0


428,300



416,608



6.25
%


97.27



5.00
%


5.92
%


30



324



12.2
%


7.2
%


8,760



(9,681
)

30yr 5.5


1,008,504



1,007,274



15.12
%


99.88



5.50
%


6.44
%


11



345



7.7
%


7.3
%


19,338



(22,476
)

30yr 6.0


2,046,921



2,083,373



31.27
%


101.78



6.00
%


6.96
%


11



344



9.4
%


8.6
%


27,658



(34,815
)

30yr 6.5


1,238,228



1,280,378



19.22
%


103.40



6.50
%


7.44
%


14



342



14.6
%


14.3
%


11,816



(16,067
)

30yr 7.0


273,306



286,323



4.30
%


104.76



7.00
%


7.94
%


19



334



30.2
%


33.0
%


2,291



(2,961
)

30yr Total


6,478,559



6,398,352



96.02
%


98.76



5.41
%


6.28
%


22



333



10.6
%


10.4
%


106,329



(123,821
)


Total Pass-Through MBS


6,728,559



6,648,303



99.78
%


98.81



5.40
%


6.26
%


22



327



10.6
%


10.4
%


109,581



(127,610
)



Structured MBS








































































IO 20yr 4.0


6,317



563



0.01
%


8.91



4.00
%


4.57
%


160



73



12.2
%


11.7
%


3



(3
)

IO 30yr 3.0


2,491



303



0.00
%


12.15



3.00
%


3.64
%


124



226



1.0
%


9.7
%


-



(1
)

IO 30yr 4.0


68,512



12,959



0.19
%


18.91



4.00
%


4.60
%


129



222



3.9
%


4.1
%


(214
)


144

IO 30yr 4.5


2,970



546



0.01
%


18.39



4.50
%


4.99
%


179



168



6.8
%


7.1
%


(4
)


1

IO 30yr 5.0


1,563



329



0.00
%


21.05



5.00
%


5.37
%


179



168



1.6
%


1.4
%


(4
)


2

IO Total


81,853



14,700



0.22
%


17.96



4.01
%


4.59
%


134



207



4.5
%


4.9
%


(219
)


143

IIO 30yr 4.0


20,327



240



0.00
%


1.18



0.00
%


4.40
%


92



256



7.0
%


7.6
%


(74
)


(130
)


Total Structured RMBS


102,180



14,940



0.22
%


14.62



3.21
%


4.56
%


126



217



5.0
%


5.4
%


(293
)


13



















































Total Mortgage Assets

$
6,830,739


$
6,663,243



100.00
%






5.36
%


6.24
%


23



325



10.5
%


10.3
%

$
109,288


$
(127,597
)













































































































































































































Hedge


Modeled Interest




Notional


Period


Rate Sensitivity (1)


Hedge


Balance


End


(-50 BPS)


(+50 BPS)

3-Month SOFR Futures

$
(115,000
)

Aug-26


$
(1,150
)

$
1,150

5-Year Treasury Future

(2)


(487,500
)

Sep-25



(10,081
)


9,928

10-Year Treasury Future(3)


(333,500
)

Sep-25



(10,869
)


10,451

10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)


(197,500
)

Sep-25



(8,569
)


8,229

ERIS Swap Futures


(10,000
)

Jun-25



(228
)


222

Swaps


(3,517,800
)

Jan-31



(88,542
)


85,510

TBAs


(200,000
)

Jun-25



(5,037
)


5,435


Hedge Total

$
(4,861,300
)




$
(124,476
)

$
120,925


Rate Shock Grand Total








$
(15,188
)

$
(6,672
)
































(1)

Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2)

Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.19 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $527.4 million.

(3)

Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $110.75 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $369.4 million.

(4)

Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.55 at May 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $222.3 million.




















































































RMBS Assets by Agency


($ in thousands)








Percentage




Fair


of


Asset Category


Value


Portfolio


As of May 31, 2025








Fannie Mae

$
3,938,461



61.4
%

Freddie Mac


2,474,831



38.6
%

Total Mortgage Assets

$
6,413,292



100.0
%

















































































Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test


($ in thousands)








Percentage




Fair


of


Asset Category


Value


Portfolio


As of May 31, 2025








Non-Whole Pool Assets

$
231,057



3.6
%

Whole Pool Assets


6,182,235



96.4
%

Total Mortgage Assets

$
6,413,292



100.0
%














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Borrowings By Counterparty


($ in thousands)












Weighted


Weighted









% of


Average


Average





Total


Total


Repo


Maturity


Longest


As of May 31, 2025


Borrowings


Debt


Rate


in Days


Maturity

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

$
348,713



5.7
%


4.48
%


15


6/23/2025

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith


330,918



5.4
%


4.49
%


21


6/23/2025

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.


312,141



5.1
%


4.47
%


37


7/16/2025

Goldman, Sachs & Co


307,973



5.0
%


4.47
%


29


6/30/2025

Citigroup Global Markets Inc


306,527



5.0
%


4.48
%


29


6/30/2025

DV Securities, LLC Repo


299,120



4.9
%


4.48
%


45


7/28/2025

ING Financial Markets LLC


297,873



4.9
%


4.48
%


20


6/23/2025

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.


291,423



4.7
%


4.48
%


22


6/23/2025

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.


285,682



4.7
%


4.43
%


135


11/13/2025

Marex Capital Markets Inc.


284,682



4.6
%


4.47
%


21


6/23/2025

StoneX Financial Inc.


284,312



4.6
%


4.47
%


17


6/18/2025

Clear Street LLC


281,457



4.6
%


4.48
%


25


7/14/2025

ASL Capital Markets Inc.


276,480



4.5
%


4.47
%


46


7/18/2025

Daiwa Securities America Inc.


271,816



4.4
%


4.48
%


21


6/23/2025

South Street Securities, LLC


267,923



4.4
%


4.46
%


27


7/29/2025

MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.


259,157



4.2
%


4.46
%


11


6/20/2025

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.


255,687



4.2
%


4.47
%


21


7/21/2025

RBC Capital Markets, LLC


251,928



4.1
%


4.46
%


21


6/27/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co


250,496



4.1
%


4.49
%


11


6/12/2025

Bank of Montreal


196,402



3.2
%


4.49
%


22


6/23/2025

The Bank of Nova Scotia


186,245



3.0
%


4.48
%


30


7/21/2025

Banco Santander SA


137,790



2.2
%


4.50
%


16


6/16/2025

Nomura Securities International, Inc.


118,935



1.9
%


4.49
%


16


6/20/2025

Lucid Prime Fund, LLC


34,901



0.6
%


4.49
%


12


6/12/2025

Total Borrowings

$
6,138,581



100.0
%


4.47
%


29


11/13/2025
 





















 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                                                      
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

                  

      

    

      





  

  
    
                
          




  

