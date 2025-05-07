Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares May 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declares a $0.12 monthly dividend for May 2025, payable June 27, 2025.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share for May 2025, to be paid on June 27, 2025, to stockholders on record as of May 30, 2025. The company plans to also announce its next dividend on June 10, 2025. Orchid Island Capital, which invests in Agency RMBS and aims to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to retain REIT status, currently has over 109 million shares outstanding. The press release includes preliminary details on the company's RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2025, outlining its valuations, assets by agency, and risk measures as part of its investment strategy overseen by Bimini Advisors, LLC. Additionally, it mentions that the company's ability to maintain future distributions is not guaranteed.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating a commitment to return value to its shareholders.

The company is maintaining its status as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by announcing monthly distributions, which is crucial for compliance with REIT regulations.

Regular monthly dividend announcements help to enhance investor confidence and attract new investors seeking income-generating investments.

The company has not established a minimum distribution payment level, raising concerns about future dividend sustainability.

There is no assurance of the company's ability to make future distributions to stockholders, which could undermine investor confidence.

The requirement to distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to avoid income tax implies financial pressures, particularly if income levels fluctuate.

What is the monthly dividend for May 2025?

The monthly dividend for May 2025 is $0.12 per share of common stock.

When is the next dividend announcement expected?

The next dividend announcement is expected on June 10, 2025.

When will the May dividend be paid?

The May dividend will be paid on June 27, 2025, to holders of record as of May 30, 2025.

What is Orchid Island Capital's investment focus?

Orchid Island Capital focuses on investing in Agency RMBS, including traditional and structured Agency RMBS.

How many shares of common stock does Orchid Island Capital have outstanding?

As of May 7, 2025, Orchid Island Capital has 109,219,994 shares of common stock outstanding.

Vero Beach, Fla., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid June 27, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on May 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 10, 2025.





The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.





As of May 7, 2025, the Company had 109,219,994 shares of common stock outstanding. As of April 30, 2025, the Company had 108,823,792 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.







RMBS Portfolio Characteristics







Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:













●





RMBS Valuation Characteristics













●





RMBS Assets by Agency













●





Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results













●





Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty













●





RMBS Risk Measures















About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.







Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.



















RMBS Valuation Characteristics

















($ in thousands)

















































































































































































































































































































































Realized

























































































































































Realized

















Feb 25 -

























































































































Apr-25

















Apr-25

































































































Net













































Weighted













CPR

















CPR

















































































Weighted





































Average













(1-Month)

















(3-Month)

















Modeled Interest

























Current













Fair













% of

















Current













Average













































Maturity













(Reported

















(Reported

















Rate Sensitivity (1)

















Type













Face













Value













Portfolio

















Price













Coupon

















GWAC

















Age













(Months)













in May)

















in May)

















(-50 BPS)

















(+50 BPS)



















Fixed Rate RMBS









































































































































































































15yr 5.0 TBA









$





100,000









$





100,238









1.62





%









100.24









5.00





%









5.85





%









9









166









n/a













n/a













$





1,220













$





(1,435





)









15yr Total













100,000













100,238









1.62





%









100.24









5.00





%









5.85





%









9









166









n/a













n/a

















1,220

















(1,435





)









30yr 3.0













868,857













766,169









12.38





%









88.18









3.00





%









3.48





%









50









302









6.0





%









6.0





%













22,624

















(23,153





)









30yr 3.5













170,830













156,440









2.53





%









91.58









3.50





%









4.04





%









62









285









7.6





%









5.7





%













4,264

















(4,360





)









30yr 4.0













162,336













152,389









2.46





%









93.87









4.00





%









4.70





%









48









307









7.0





%









4.3





%













3,833

















(4,046





)









30yr 4.5













293,146













281,168









4.54





%









95.91









4.50





%









5.44





%









34









322









15.9





%









9.8





%













5,889

















(6,476





)









30yr 5.0













430,517













423,705









6.85





%









98.42









5.00





%









5.92





%









29









325









4.2





%









6.0





%













8,345

















(9,398





)









30yr 5.5













575,097













578,901









9.35





%









100.66









5.50





%









6.45





%









14









341









7.6





%









5.8





%













9,891

















(11,763





)









30yr 6.0













2,063,362













2,110,887









34.11





%









102.30









6.00





%









6.96





%









10









345









8.0





%









8.0





%













24,905

















(32,234





)









30yr 6.5













1,256,119













1,304,023









21.07





%









103.81









6.50





%









7.44





%









13









343









12.9





%









9.1





%













10,175

















(14,243





)









30yr 7.0













284,983













299,139









4.83





%









104.97









7.00





%









7.95





%









18









334









28.1





%









22.4





%













2,170

















(2,783





)









30yr Total













6,105,247













6,072,821









98.13





%









99.47









5.41





%









6.27





%









22









333









9.7





%









8.2





%













92,096

















(108,456





)











Total Pass-Through MBS















6,205,247













6,173,059









99.75





%









99.48









5.40





%









6.27





%









22









330









9.7





%









8.2





%













93,316

















(109,891





)













Structured MBS









































































































































































































IO 20yr 4.0













6,460













584









0.01





%









9.04









4.00





%









4.57





%









159









74









11.6





%









9.8





%













3

















(3





)









IO 30yr 3.0













2,507













307









0.00





%









12.23









3.00





%









3.64





%









123









227









22.7





%









8.8





%













(1





)













-













IO 30yr 4.0













69,142













13,154









0.21





%









19.03









4.00





%









4.60





%









128









223









2.7





%









3.8





%













(271





)













195













IO 30yr 4.5













3,000













556









0.01





%









18.53









4.50





%









4.99





%









178









169









7.8





%









7.6





%













(6





)













3













IO 30yr 5.0













1,571













333









0.01





%









21.19









5.00





%









5.37





%









178









169









1.4





%









16.8





%













(5





)













3













IO Total













82,680













14,934









0.24





%









18.06









4.01





%









4.59





%









133









208









4.2





%









4.8





%













(280





)













198













IIO 30yr 4.0













20,837













322









0.01





%









1.54









0.00





%









4.40





%









91









257









7.8





%









3.0





%













114

















(91





)











Total Structured RMBS















103,517













15,256









0.25





%









14.74









3.20





%









4.56





%









125









218









4.9





%









4.5





%













(166





)













107



































































































































































Total Mortgage Assets











$





6,308,764









$





6,188,315









100.00





%

















5.37





%









6.24





%









24









328









9.6





%









8.2





%









$





93,150













$





(109,784





)















































Hedge













Modeled Interest

























Notional













Period













Rate Sensitivity (1)

















Hedge













Balance













End













(-50 BPS)

















(+50 BPS)















3-Month SOFR Futures









$





(115,000





)





Aug-26









$





(1,150





)









$





1,150













5-Year Treasury Future(2)













(377,500





)





Jun-25













(7,967





)













7,789













10-Year Treasury Future(3)













(193,500





)





Jun-25













(6,199





)













6,138













10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)













(137,500





)





Jun-25













(6,170





)













5,909













Swaps













(3,435,300





)





Jan-31













(88,630





)













85,559













TBA













(200,000





)





May-25













(4,884





)













5,297















Hedge Total











$





(4,458,800





)













$





(115,000





)









$





111,842















Rate Shock Grand Total































$





(21,850





)









$





2,058

























(1





)





Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.









(2





)





Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.20 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $412.2 million.









(3





)





Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.22 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $217.2 million.









(4





)





Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.73 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.8 million.



























RMBS Assets by Agency





















































($ in thousands)

















































































Percentage

























Fair

















of

















Asset Category













Value

















Portfolio

















As of April 30, 2025



















































Fannie Mae









$





3,783,477

















61.1





%









Freddie Mac













2,404,838

















38.9





%









Total Mortgage Assets









$





6,188,315

















100.0





%



























Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

















($ in thousands)

















































































Percentage

























Fair

















of

















Asset Category













Value

















Portfolio

















As of April 30, 2025



















































Non-Whole Pool Assets









$





299,950

















4.8





%









Whole Pool Assets













5,888,365

















95.2





%









Total Mortgage Assets









$





6,188,315

















100.0





%



























Borrowings By Counterparty





















































































($ in thousands)

































































































































Weighted

















Weighted

















































% of

















Average

















Average





























Total

















Total

















Repo

















Maturity













Longest













As of April 30, 2025













Borrowings

















Debt

















Rate

















in Days













Maturity











J.P. Morgan Securities LLC









$





358,603













6.2





%









4.46





%









15









5/21/2025









Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith













332,720













5.7





%









4.50





%









25









6/13/2025









Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.













313,708













5.4





%









4.46





%









59









7/16/2025









Citigroup Global Markets Inc













313,483













5.4





%









4.50





%









27









5/28/2025









ABN AMRO Bank N.V.













291,937













5.0





%









4.48





%









48









6/23/2025









StoneX Financial Inc.













290,202













5.0





%









4.45





%









21









5/28/2025









Clear Street LLC













287,102













4.9





%









4.47





%









19









5/28/2025









Daiwa Securities America Inc.













276,183













4.7





%









4.49





%









22









5/23/2025









South Street Securities, LLC













267,923













4.6





%









4.46





%









58









7/29/2025









Goldman, Sachs & Co













265,935













4.6





%









4.50





%









28









5/28/2025









MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.













260,466













4.5





%









4.47





%









14









5/22/2025









ING Financial Markets LLC













257,355













4.4





%









4.48





%









9









5/13/2025









DV Securities, LLC Repo













253,937













4.4





%









4.45





%









25









5/28/2025









RBC Capital Markets, LLC













251,948













4.3





%









4.46





%









52









6/23/2025









ASL Capital Markets Inc.













249,316













4.3





%









4.45





%









21









6/13/2025









Marex Capital Markets Inc.













242,091













4.2





%









4.45





%









27









5/29/2025









Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.













241,484













4.2





%









4.52





%









74









9/15/2025









Cantor Fitzgerald & Co













224,831













3.9





%









4.46





%









12









5/22/2025









Bank of Montreal













200,551













3.4





%









4.50





%









22









5/23/2025









Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.













200,503













3.4





%









4.46





%









42









6/12/2025









The Bank of Nova Scotia













140,934













2.4





%









4.50





%









21









5/21/2025









Banco Santander SA













139,659













2.4





%









4.50





%









16









5/16/2025









Nomura Securities International, Inc.













120,432













2.1





%









4.48





%









34









6/20/2025









Lucid Prime Fund, LLC













35,296













0.6





%









4.50





%









15









5/15/2025









Total Borrowings









$





5,816,599













100.0





%









4.47





%









30









9/15/2025



























Contact:







Orchid Island Capital, Inc.





Robert E. Cauley





3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963





Telephone: (772) 231-1400



