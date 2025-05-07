Stocks
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares May 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

May 07, 2025 — 04:51 pm EDT

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declares a $0.12 monthly dividend for May 2025, payable June 27, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share for May 2025, to be paid on June 27, 2025, to stockholders on record as of May 30, 2025. The company plans to also announce its next dividend on June 10, 2025. Orchid Island Capital, which invests in Agency RMBS and aims to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to retain REIT status, currently has over 109 million shares outstanding. The press release includes preliminary details on the company's RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2025, outlining its valuations, assets by agency, and risk measures as part of its investment strategy overseen by Bimini Advisors, LLC. Additionally, it mentions that the company's ability to maintain future distributions is not guaranteed.

Potential Positives

  • Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating a commitment to return value to its shareholders.
  • The company is maintaining its status as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by announcing monthly distributions, which is crucial for compliance with REIT regulations.
  • Regular monthly dividend announcements help to enhance investor confidence and attract new investors seeking income-generating investments.

Potential Negatives

  • The company has not established a minimum distribution payment level, raising concerns about future dividend sustainability.
  • There is no assurance of the company's ability to make future distributions to stockholders, which could undermine investor confidence.
  • The requirement to distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to avoid income tax implies financial pressures, particularly if income levels fluctuate.

FAQ

What is the monthly dividend for May 2025?

The monthly dividend for May 2025 is $0.12 per share of common stock.

When is the next dividend announcement expected?

The next dividend announcement is expected on June 10, 2025.

When will the May dividend be paid?

The May dividend will be paid on June 27, 2025, to holders of record as of May 30, 2025.

What is Orchid Island Capital's investment focus?

Orchid Island Capital focuses on investing in Agency RMBS, including traditional and structured Agency RMBS.

How many shares of common stock does Orchid Island Capital have outstanding?

As of May 7, 2025, Orchid Island Capital has 109,219,994 shares of common stock outstanding.

$ORC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $ORC stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INVESCO LTD. added 2,286,405 shares (+3379.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,788,230
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 456,209 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,549,306
  • UBS GROUP AG added 453,032 shares (+236.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,524,588
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 399,005 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,104,258
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 395,650 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,078,157
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 333,849 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,597,345
  • WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 320,212 shares (-67.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,491,249

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release


May 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock




RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2025




Next Dividend Announcement Expected June 10, 2025




Vero Beach, Fla., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid June 27, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on May 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 10, 2025.



The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.



As of May 7, 2025, the Company had 109,219,994 shares of common stock outstanding. As of April 30, 2025, the Company had 108,823,792 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.




RMBS Portfolio Characteristics



Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:


RMBS Valuation Characteristics




RMBS Assets by Agency




Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results




Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty




RMBS Risk Measures





About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.



Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RMBS Valuation Characteristics


($ in thousands)






































































































Realized












































Realized



Feb 25 -




























Apr-25



Apr-25


























Net












Weighted


CPR



CPR


















Weighted








Average


(1-Month)



(3-Month)



Modeled Interest




Current


Fair


% of



Current


Average












Maturity


(Reported



(Reported



Rate Sensitivity (1)


Type


Face


Value


Portfolio



Price


Coupon



GWAC



Age


(Months)


in May)



in May)



(-50 BPS)



(+50 BPS)



Fixed Rate RMBS



























































15yr 5.0 TBA

$
100,000

$
100,238

1.62
%

100.24

5.00
%

5.85
%

9

166

n/a


n/a


$
1,220


$
(1,435
)

15yr Total


100,000


100,238

1.62
%

100.24

5.00
%

5.85
%

9

166

n/a


n/a



1,220



(1,435
)

30yr 3.0


868,857


766,169

12.38
%

88.18

3.00
%

3.48
%

50

302

6.0
%

6.0
%


22,624



(23,153
)

30yr 3.5


170,830


156,440

2.53
%

91.58

3.50
%

4.04
%

62

285

7.6
%

5.7
%


4,264



(4,360
)

30yr 4.0


162,336


152,389

2.46
%

93.87

4.00
%

4.70
%

48

307

7.0
%

4.3
%


3,833



(4,046
)

30yr 4.5


293,146


281,168

4.54
%

95.91

4.50
%

5.44
%

34

322

15.9
%

9.8
%


5,889



(6,476
)

30yr 5.0


430,517


423,705

6.85
%

98.42

5.00
%

5.92
%

29

325

4.2
%

6.0
%


8,345



(9,398
)

30yr 5.5


575,097


578,901

9.35
%

100.66

5.50
%

6.45
%

14

341

7.6
%

5.8
%


9,891



(11,763
)

30yr 6.0


2,063,362


2,110,887

34.11
%

102.30

6.00
%

6.96
%

10

345

8.0
%

8.0
%


24,905



(32,234
)

30yr 6.5


1,256,119


1,304,023

21.07
%

103.81

6.50
%

7.44
%

13

343

12.9
%

9.1
%


10,175



(14,243
)

30yr 7.0


284,983


299,139

4.83
%

104.97

7.00
%

7.95
%

18

334

28.1
%

22.4
%


2,170



(2,783
)

30yr Total


6,105,247


6,072,821

98.13
%

99.47

5.41
%

6.27
%

22

333

9.7
%

8.2
%


92,096



(108,456
)


Total Pass-Through MBS


6,205,247


6,173,059

99.75
%

99.48

5.40
%

6.27
%

22

330

9.7
%

8.2
%


93,316



(109,891
)



Structured MBS



























































IO 20yr 4.0


6,460


584

0.01
%

9.04

4.00
%

4.57
%

159

74

11.6
%

9.8
%


3



(3
)

IO 30yr 3.0


2,507


307

0.00
%

12.23

3.00
%

3.64
%

123

227

22.7
%

8.8
%


(1
)


-

IO 30yr 4.0


69,142


13,154

0.21
%

19.03

4.00
%

4.60
%

128

223

2.7
%

3.8
%


(271
)


195

IO 30yr 4.5


3,000


556

0.01
%

18.53

4.50
%

4.99
%

178

169

7.8
%

7.6
%


(6
)


3

IO 30yr 5.0


1,571


333

0.01
%

21.19

5.00
%

5.37
%

178

169

1.4
%

16.8
%


(5
)


3

IO Total


82,680


14,934

0.24
%

18.06

4.01
%

4.59
%

133

208

4.2
%

4.8
%


(280
)


198

IIO 30yr 4.0


20,837


322

0.01
%

1.54

0.00
%

4.40
%

91

257

7.8
%

3.0
%


114



(91
)


Total Structured RMBS


103,517


15,256

0.25
%

14.74

3.20
%

4.56
%

125

218

4.9
%

4.5
%


(166
)


107






































Total Mortgage Assets

$
6,308,764

$
6,188,315

100.00
%



5.37
%

6.24
%

24

328

9.6
%

8.2
%

$
93,150


$
(109,784
)

















































































































































































Hedge


Modeled Interest




Notional


Period


Rate Sensitivity (1)


Hedge


Balance


End


(-50 BPS)



(+50 BPS)

3-Month SOFR Futures

$
(115,000
)
Aug-26

$
(1,150
)

$
1,150

5-Year Treasury Future(2)


(377,500
)
Jun-25


(7,967
)


7,789

10-Year Treasury Future(3)


(193,500
)
Jun-25


(6,199
)


6,138

10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)


(137,500
)
Jun-25


(6,170
)


5,909

Swaps


(3,435,300
)
Jan-31


(88,630
)


85,559

TBA


(200,000
)
May-25


(4,884
)


5,297


Hedge Total

$
(4,458,800
)


$
(115,000
)

$
111,842


Rate Shock Grand Total






$
(21,850
)

$
2,058



























(1
)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2
)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.20 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $412.2 million.

(3
)
Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.22 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $217.2 million.

(4
)
Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.73 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.8 million.








































































































RMBS Assets by Agency













($ in thousands)





















Percentage




Fair



of


Asset Category


Value



Portfolio


As of April 30, 2025












Fannie Mae

$
3,783,477



61.1
%

Freddie Mac


2,404,838



38.9
%

Total Mortgage Assets

$
6,188,315



100.0
%

































































































Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test


($ in thousands)





















Percentage




Fair



of


Asset Category


Value



Portfolio


As of April 30, 2025












Non-Whole Pool Assets

$
299,950



4.8
%

Whole Pool Assets


5,888,365



95.2
%

Total Mortgage Assets

$
6,188,315



100.0
%























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Borrowings By Counterparty























($ in thousands)




































Weighted



Weighted











% of



Average



Average





Total



Total



Repo



Maturity


Longest


As of April 30, 2025


Borrowings



Debt



Rate



in Days


Maturity

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

$
358,603


6.2
%

4.46
%

15

5/21/2025

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith


332,720


5.7
%

4.50
%

25

6/13/2025

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.


313,708


5.4
%

4.46
%

59

7/16/2025

Citigroup Global Markets Inc


313,483


5.4
%

4.50
%

27

5/28/2025

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.


291,937


5.0
%

4.48
%

48

6/23/2025

StoneX Financial Inc.


290,202


5.0
%

4.45
%

21

5/28/2025

Clear Street LLC


287,102


4.9
%

4.47
%

19

5/28/2025

Daiwa Securities America Inc.


276,183


4.7
%

4.49
%

22

5/23/2025

South Street Securities, LLC


267,923


4.6
%

4.46
%

58

7/29/2025

Goldman, Sachs & Co


265,935


4.6
%

4.50
%

28

5/28/2025

MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.


260,466


4.5
%

4.47
%

14

5/22/2025

ING Financial Markets LLC


257,355


4.4
%

4.48
%

9

5/13/2025

DV Securities, LLC Repo


253,937


4.4
%

4.45
%

25

5/28/2025

RBC Capital Markets, LLC


251,948


4.3
%

4.46
%

52

6/23/2025

ASL Capital Markets Inc.


249,316


4.3
%

4.45
%

21

6/13/2025

Marex Capital Markets Inc.


242,091


4.2
%

4.45
%

27

5/29/2025

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.


241,484


4.2
%

4.52
%

74

9/15/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co


224,831


3.9
%

4.46
%

12

5/22/2025

Bank of Montreal


200,551


3.4
%

4.50
%

22

5/23/2025

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.


200,503


3.4
%

4.46
%

42

6/12/2025

The Bank of Nova Scotia


140,934


2.4
%

4.50
%

21

5/21/2025

Banco Santander SA


139,659


2.4
%

4.50
%

16

5/16/2025

Nomura Securities International, Inc.


120,432


2.1
%

4.48
%

34

6/20/2025

Lucid Prime Fund, LLC


35,296


0.6
%

4.50
%

15

5/15/2025

Total Borrowings

$
5,816,599


100.0
%

4.47
%

30

9/15/2025











Contact:



Orchid Island Capital, Inc.


Robert E. Cauley


3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963


Telephone: (772) 231-1400






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

