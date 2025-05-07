Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares May 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declares a $0.12 monthly dividend for May 2025, payable June 27, 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share for May 2025, to be paid on June 27, 2025, to stockholders on record as of May 30, 2025. The company plans to also announce its next dividend on June 10, 2025. Orchid Island Capital, which invests in Agency RMBS and aims to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to retain REIT status, currently has over 109 million shares outstanding. The press release includes preliminary details on the company's RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2025, outlining its valuations, assets by agency, and risk measures as part of its investment strategy overseen by Bimini Advisors, LLC. Additionally, it mentions that the company's ability to maintain future distributions is not guaranteed.
Potential Positives
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating a commitment to return value to its shareholders.
- The company is maintaining its status as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) by announcing monthly distributions, which is crucial for compliance with REIT regulations.
- Regular monthly dividend announcements help to enhance investor confidence and attract new investors seeking income-generating investments.
Potential Negatives
- The company has not established a minimum distribution payment level, raising concerns about future dividend sustainability.
- There is no assurance of the company's ability to make future distributions to stockholders, which could undermine investor confidence.
- The requirement to distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to avoid income tax implies financial pressures, particularly if income levels fluctuate.
FAQ
What is the monthly dividend for May 2025?
The monthly dividend for May 2025 is $0.12 per share of common stock.
When is the next dividend announcement expected?
The next dividend announcement is expected on June 10, 2025.
When will the May dividend be paid?
The May dividend will be paid on June 27, 2025, to holders of record as of May 30, 2025.
What is Orchid Island Capital's investment focus?
Orchid Island Capital focuses on investing in Agency RMBS, including traditional and structured Agency RMBS.
How many shares of common stock does Orchid Island Capital have outstanding?
As of May 7, 2025, Orchid Island Capital has 109,219,994 shares of common stock outstanding.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$ORC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $ORC stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,286,405 shares (+3379.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,788,230
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 456,209 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,549,306
- UBS GROUP AG added 453,032 shares (+236.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,524,588
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 399,005 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,104,258
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 395,650 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,078,157
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 333,849 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,597,345
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 320,212 shares (-67.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,491,249
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
●
May 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
●
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2025
●
Next Dividend Announcement Expected June 10, 2025
Vero Beach, Fla., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid June 27, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on May 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 10, 2025.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of May 7, 2025, the Company had 109,219,994 shares of common stock outstanding. As of April 30, 2025, the Company had 108,823,792 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
●
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
●
RMBS Assets by Agency
●
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
●
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
●
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Feb 25 -
Apr-25
Apr-25
Net
Weighted
CPR
CPR
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Modeled Interest
Current
Fair
% of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in May)
in May)
(-50 BPS)
(+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS
15yr 5.0 TBA
$
100,000
$
100,238
1.62
%
100.24
5.00
%
5.85
%
9
166
n/a
n/a
$
1,220
$
(1,435
)
15yr Total
100,000
100,238
1.62
%
100.24
5.00
%
5.85
%
9
166
n/a
n/a
1,220
(1,435
)
30yr 3.0
868,857
766,169
12.38
%
88.18
3.00
%
3.48
%
50
302
6.0
%
6.0
%
22,624
(23,153
)
30yr 3.5
170,830
156,440
2.53
%
91.58
3.50
%
4.04
%
62
285
7.6
%
5.7
%
4,264
(4,360
)
30yr 4.0
162,336
152,389
2.46
%
93.87
4.00
%
4.70
%
48
307
7.0
%
4.3
%
3,833
(4,046
)
30yr 4.5
293,146
281,168
4.54
%
95.91
4.50
%
5.44
%
34
322
15.9
%
9.8
%
5,889
(6,476
)
30yr 5.0
430,517
423,705
6.85
%
98.42
5.00
%
5.92
%
29
325
4.2
%
6.0
%
8,345
(9,398
)
30yr 5.5
575,097
578,901
9.35
%
100.66
5.50
%
6.45
%
14
341
7.6
%
5.8
%
9,891
(11,763
)
30yr 6.0
2,063,362
2,110,887
34.11
%
102.30
6.00
%
6.96
%
10
345
8.0
%
8.0
%
24,905
(32,234
)
30yr 6.5
1,256,119
1,304,023
21.07
%
103.81
6.50
%
7.44
%
13
343
12.9
%
9.1
%
10,175
(14,243
)
30yr 7.0
284,983
299,139
4.83
%
104.97
7.00
%
7.95
%
18
334
28.1
%
22.4
%
2,170
(2,783
)
30yr Total
6,105,247
6,072,821
98.13
%
99.47
5.41
%
6.27
%
22
333
9.7
%
8.2
%
92,096
(108,456
)
Total Pass-Through MBS
6,205,247
6,173,059
99.75
%
99.48
5.40
%
6.27
%
22
330
9.7
%
8.2
%
93,316
(109,891
)
Structured MBS
IO 20yr 4.0
6,460
584
0.01
%
9.04
4.00
%
4.57
%
159
74
11.6
%
9.8
%
3
(3
)
IO 30yr 3.0
2,507
307
0.00
%
12.23
3.00
%
3.64
%
123
227
22.7
%
8.8
%
(1
)
-
IO 30yr 4.0
69,142
13,154
0.21
%
19.03
4.00
%
4.60
%
128
223
2.7
%
3.8
%
(271
)
195
IO 30yr 4.5
3,000
556
0.01
%
18.53
4.50
%
4.99
%
178
169
7.8
%
7.6
%
(6
)
3
IO 30yr 5.0
1,571
333
0.01
%
21.19
5.00
%
5.37
%
178
169
1.4
%
16.8
%
(5
)
3
IO Total
82,680
14,934
0.24
%
18.06
4.01
%
4.59
%
133
208
4.2
%
4.8
%
(280
)
198
IIO 30yr 4.0
20,837
322
0.01
%
1.54
0.00
%
4.40
%
91
257
7.8
%
3.0
%
114
(91
)
Total Structured RMBS
103,517
15,256
0.25
%
14.74
3.20
%
4.56
%
125
218
4.9
%
4.5
%
(166
)
107
Total Mortgage Assets
$
6,308,764
$
6,188,315
100.00
%
5.37
%
6.24
%
24
328
9.6
%
8.2
%
$
93,150
$
(109,784
)
Hedge
Modeled Interest
Notional
Period
Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)
(+50 BPS)
3-Month SOFR Futures
$
(115,000
)
Aug-26
$
(1,150
)
$
1,150
5-Year Treasury Future(2)
(377,500
)
Jun-25
(7,967
)
7,789
10-Year Treasury Future(3)
(193,500
)
Jun-25
(6,199
)
6,138
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)
(137,500
)
Jun-25
(6,170
)
5,909
Swaps
(3,435,300
)
Jan-31
(88,630
)
85,559
TBA
(200,000
)
May-25
(4,884
)
5,297
Hedge Total
$
(4,458,800
)
$
(115,000
)
$
111,842
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
(21,850
)
$
2,058
(1
)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2
)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.20 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $412.2 million.
(3
)
Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.22 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $217.2 million.
(4
)
Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.73 at April 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.8 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of April 30, 2025
Fannie Mae
$
3,783,477
61.1
%
Freddie Mac
2,404,838
38.9
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
6,188,315
100.0
%
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of April 30, 2025
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
299,950
4.8
%
Whole Pool Assets
5,888,365
95.2
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
6,188,315
100.0
%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of April 30, 2025
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
$
358,603
6.2
%
4.46
%
15
5/21/2025
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
332,720
5.7
%
4.50
%
25
6/13/2025
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
313,708
5.4
%
4.46
%
59
7/16/2025
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
313,483
5.4
%
4.50
%
27
5/28/2025
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
291,937
5.0
%
4.48
%
48
6/23/2025
StoneX Financial Inc.
290,202
5.0
%
4.45
%
21
5/28/2025
Clear Street LLC
287,102
4.9
%
4.47
%
19
5/28/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc.
276,183
4.7
%
4.49
%
22
5/23/2025
South Street Securities, LLC
267,923
4.6
%
4.46
%
58
7/29/2025
Goldman, Sachs & Co
265,935
4.6
%
4.50
%
28
5/28/2025
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.
260,466
4.5
%
4.47
%
14
5/22/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC
257,355
4.4
%
4.48
%
9
5/13/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo
253,937
4.4
%
4.45
%
25
5/28/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
251,948
4.3
%
4.46
%
52
6/23/2025
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
249,316
4.3
%
4.45
%
21
6/13/2025
Marex Capital Markets Inc.
242,091
4.2
%
4.45
%
27
5/29/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
241,484
4.2
%
4.52
%
74
9/15/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
224,831
3.9
%
4.46
%
12
5/22/2025
Bank of Montreal
200,551
3.4
%
4.50
%
22
5/23/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
200,503
3.4
%
4.46
%
42
6/12/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia
140,934
2.4
%
4.50
%
21
5/21/2025
Banco Santander SA
139,659
2.4
%
4.50
%
16
5/16/2025
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
120,432
2.1
%
4.48
%
34
6/20/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
35,296
0.6
%
4.50
%
15
5/15/2025
Total Borrowings
$
5,816,599
100.0
%
4.47
%
30
9/15/2025
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.