Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares March 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Orchid Island Capital declared a March 2025 dividend of $0.12 per share, payable April 29, 2025.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.12 per share for March 2025, which will be paid on April 29, 2025, to shareholders recorded on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date on the same day. The company, focusing on investing in Agency mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), reports having 105,873,628 shares outstanding as of March 19, 2025. They are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT taxable income to avoid taxes on undistributed income. Orchid Island is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC and plans to announce the next dividend on April 9, 2025. The press release also includes preliminary data on the company's RMBS portfolio and highlights the importance of regular cash distributions to its shareholders.
- The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2025, providing shareholders with a clear timeline for expected returns.
- The Company has intentions to make regular monthly cash distributions, indicating a sustained focus on shareholder returns.
- The company's lack of a minimum distribution payment level raises concerns over its ability to provide consistent dividends to shareholders in the future.
- Despite announcing a dividend, the company's previous share count increase from 82 million to over 105 million in less than a year may indicate potential dilution for existing shareholders.
- The company’s reliance on meeting REIT distribution requirements to avoid taxation could lead to financial instability if its taxable income fluctuates significantly.
What is the March 2025 dividend for Orchid Island Capital, Inc.?
The March 2025 dividend is declared at $0.12 per share of common stock.
When will the March dividend be paid?
The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of March 31, 2025.
What is the next dividend announcement date?
The next dividend announcement is expected on April 9, 2025.
How does Orchid Island Capital ensure REIT compliance?
The company must distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to maintain its REIT status.
What kind of investments does Orchid Island Capital focus on?
Orchid Island invests primarily in Agency RMBS, including traditional and structured mortgage-backed securities.
$ORC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ORC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,286,405 shares (+3379.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,788,230
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 535,013 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,162,401
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 456,209 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,549,306
- UBS GROUP AG added 453,032 shares (+236.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,524,588
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 399,005 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,104,258
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 395,650 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,078,157
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 333,849 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,597,345
March 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2025
Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 9, 2025
VERO BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid April 29, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 9, 2025.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of March 19, 2025, the Company had 105,873,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2025, the Company had 98,853,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Dec 24 -
Feb-25
Feb-25
Net
Weighted
CPR
CPR
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Modeled Interest
Current
Fair
% of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Mar)
in Mar)
(-50 BPS)
(+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS
15yr 5.0 TBA
$
200,000
$
201,031
3.17
%
100.52
5.00
%
5.85
%
7
169
n/a
n/a
$
2,583
$
(2,979
)
15yr Total
200,000
201,031
3.17
%
100.52
5.00
%
5.85
%
7
169
n/a
n/a
2,583
(2,979
)
30yr 3.0
881,599
782,764
12.34
%
88.79
3.00
%
3.48
%
48
304
6.0
%
6.4
%
23,328
(23,485
)
30yr 3.5
173,314
159,742
2.52
%
92.17
3.50
%
4.04
%
60
287
4.1
%
5.2
%
4,469
(4,503
)
30yr 4.0
520,477
489,830
7.72
%
94.11
4.00
%
4.78
%
37
319
2.9
%
3.8
%
12,148
(12,929
)
30yr 4.5
300,514
290,541
4.58
%
96.68
4.50
%
5.44
%
32
324
8.3
%
8.5
%
5,944
(6,505
)
30yr 5.0
566,664
559,269
8.81
%
98.69
5.00
%
5.94
%
27
328
6.5
%
6.4
%
10,575
(11,968
)
30yr 5.5
698,599
704,919
11.11
%
100.90
5.50
%
6.47
%
11
346
3.3
%
4.5
%
11,959
(14,282
)
30yr 6.0
1,458,465
1,495,198
23.56
%
102.52
6.00
%
6.97
%
12
344
9.2
%
8.0
%
18,565
(23,726
)
30yr 6.5
1,282,166
1,331,458
20.98
%
103.84
6.50
%
7.44
%
11
345
8.1
%
7.4
%
11,730
(15,849
)
30yr 7.0
299,681
315,040
4.97
%
105.13
7.00
%
7.94
%
16
337
17.3
%
19.6
%
2,272
(2,864
)
30yr Total
6,181,479
6,128,761
96.59
%
99.15
5.26
%
6.12
%
23
332
7.3
%
7.3
%
100,990
(116,111
)
Total Pass-Through MBS
6,381,479
6,329,792
99.76
%
99.19
5.26
%
6.12
%
22
327
7.3
%
7.3
%
103,573
(119,090
)
Structured MBS
IO 20yr 4.0
6,731
620
0.01
%
9.20
4.00
%
4.57
%
157
76
8.5
%
8.9
%
3
(4
)
IO 30yr 3.0
2,579
309
0.00
%
11.97
3.00
%
3.64
%
121
229
1.0
%
1.0
%
-
(1
)
IO 30yr 4.0
70,162
13,190
0.21
%
18.80
4.00
%
4.60
%
126
225
4.0
%
5.2
%
(238
)
143
IO 30yr 4.5
3,058
562
0.01
%
18.38
4.50
%
4.99
%
176
171
6.5
%
8.0
%
(4
)
1
IO 30yr 5.0
1,596
335
0.01
%
21.01
5.00
%
5.37
%
176
171
7.9
%
17.2
%
(5
)
3
IO Total
84,126
15,016
0.24
%
17.85
4.01
%
4.59
%
131
210
4.5
%
5.7
%
(244
)
142
IIO 30yr 4.0
21,553
219
0.00
%
1.02
0.00
%
4.40
%
89
259
0.4
%
0.4
%
102
(72
)
Total Structured RMBS
105,679
15,235
0.24
%
14.42
3.19
%
4.55
%
122
220
3.6
%
4.6
%
(142
)
70
Total Mortgage Assets
$
6,487,158
$
6,345,027
100.00
%
5.22
%
6.09
%
24
325
7.3
%
7.2
%
$
103,431
$
(119,020
)
Hedge
Modeled Interest
Notional
Period
Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)
(+50 BPS)
3-Month SOFR Futures
$
(115,000
)
Aug-26
$
(1,150
)
$
1,150
5-Year Treasury Future(2)
(377,500
)
Jun-25
(7,861
)
7,743
10-Year Treasury Future(3)
(193,500
)
Jun-25
(6,097
)
6,036
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)
(137,500
)
Jun-25
(6,152
)
5,893
Swaps
(3,459,300
)
May-31
(95,789
)
92,325
TBA
(185,000
)
Mar-25
(2,452
)
3,158
Hedge Total
$
(4,467,800
)
$
(119,501
)
$
116,305
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
(16,070
)
$
(2,715
)
(1)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.94 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $407.5 million.
(3)
Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.09 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $215.0 million.
(4)
Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.25 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.1 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of February 28, 2025
Fannie Mae
$
4,385,021
69.1
%
Freddie Mac
1,960,006
30.9
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
6,345,027
100.0
%
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of February 28, 2025
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
403,993
6.4
%
Whole Pool Assets
5,941,034
93.6
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
6,345,027
100.0
%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of February 28, 2025
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.
$
337,100
6.0
%
4.41
%
15
3/21/2025
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
319,721
5.7
%
4.45
%
26
3/27/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
318,416
5.7
%
4.45
%
19
3/20/2025
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
295,023
5.3
%
4.46
%
53
4/22/2025
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
290,712
5.2
%
4.45
%
43
4/21/2025
Goldman, Sachs & Co
272,372
4.9
%
4.45
%
27
3/27/2025
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
271,034
4.8
%
4.46
%
21
3/21/2025
Marex Capital Markets Inc.
269,938
4.8
%
4.43
%
38
5/29/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC
254,173
4.5
%
4.45
%
25
4/14/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo
250,076
4.5
%
4.45
%
28
3/28/2025
StoneX Financial Inc.
249,992
4.5
%
4.44
%
22
3/28/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
247,994
4.4
%
4.46
%
10
3/10/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
247,658
4.4
%
4.51
%
108
8/21/2025
Clear Street LLC
235,753
4.2
%
4.51
%
24
4/28/2025
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
235,735
4.2
%
4.44
%
19
3/21/2025
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
235,127
4.2
%
4.45
%
10
3/27/2025
South Street Securities, LLC
227,340
4.1
%
4.45
%
29
4/29/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
202,871
3.6
%
4.48
%
13
3/20/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc.
201,167
3.6
%
4.45
%
24
3/24/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia
191,841
3.4
%
4.45
%
21
3/21/2025
Bank of Montreal
188,122
3.4
%
4.46
%
27
3/27/2025
Banco Santander SA
142,592
2.6
%
4.47
%
18
3/18/2025
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
70,497
1.3
%
4.46
%
52
4/21/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
36,032
0.6
%
4.47
%
13
3/13/2025
Total Borrowings
$
5,591,286
100.0
%
4.45
%
29
8/21/2025
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400
