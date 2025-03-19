Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares March 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Orchid Island Capital declared a March 2025 dividend of $0.12 per share, payable April 29, 2025.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.12 per share for March 2025, which will be paid on April 29, 2025, to shareholders recorded on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date on the same day. The company, focusing on investing in Agency mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), reports having 105,873,628 shares outstanding as of March 19, 2025. They are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT taxable income to avoid taxes on undistributed income. Orchid Island is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC and plans to announce the next dividend on April 9, 2025.

March 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock



RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2025



Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 9, 2025







VERO BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid April 29, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 9, 2025.





The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.





As of March 19, 2025, the Company had 105,873,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2025, the Company had 98,853,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.







RMBS Portfolio Characteristics







Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:







RMBS Valuation Characteristics



RMBS Valuation Characteristics



RMBS Assets by Agency



RMBS Assets by Agency



Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results



Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results



Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty



Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty



RMBS Risk Measures









About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.







Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.



















RMBS Valuation Characteristics













($ in thousands)

















































































































































































































































Realized

































































































































































































Realized













Dec 24 -

































































































































































Feb-25













Feb-25

















































































































Net





















































Weighted













CPR













CPR

































































































Weighted













































Average













(1-Month)













(3-Month)













Modeled Interest





















Current













Fair













% of













Current













Average





















































Maturity













(Reported













(Reported













Rate Sensitivity (1)













Type













Face













Value













Portfolio













Price













Coupon













GWAC













Age













(Months)













in Mar)













in Mar)













(-50 BPS)













(+50 BPS)















Fixed Rate RMBS





























































































































































































































































15yr 5.0 TBA









$





200,000













$





201,031

















3.17





%













100.52

















5.00





%













5.85





%













7

















169

















n/a

















n/a













$





2,583













$





(2,979





)









15yr Total













200,000

















201,031

















3.17





%













100.52

















5.00





%













5.85





%













7

















169

















n/a

















n/a

















2,583

















(2,979





)









30yr 3.0













881,599

















782,764

















12.34





%













88.79

















3.00





%













3.48





%













48

















304

















6.0





%













6.4





%













23,328

















(23,485





)









30yr 3.5













173,314

















159,742

















2.52





%













92.17

















3.50





%













4.04





%













60

















287

















4.1





%













5.2





%













4,469

















(4,503





)









30yr 4.0













520,477

















489,830

















7.72





%













94.11

















4.00





%













4.78





%













37

















319

















2.9





%













3.8





%













12,148

















(12,929





)









30yr 4.5













300,514

















290,541

















4.58





%













96.68

















4.50





%













5.44





%













32

















324

















8.3





%













8.5





%













5,944

















(6,505





)









30yr 5.0













566,664

















559,269

















8.81





%













98.69

















5.00





%













5.94





%













27

















328

















6.5





%













6.4





%













10,575

















(11,968





)









30yr 5.5













698,599

















704,919

















11.11





%













100.90

















5.50





%













6.47





%













11

















346

















3.3





%













4.5





%













11,959

















(14,282





)









30yr 6.0













1,458,465

















1,495,198

















23.56





%













102.52

















6.00





%













6.97





%













12

















344

















9.2





%













8.0





%













18,565

















(23,726





)









30yr 6.5













1,282,166

















1,331,458

















20.98





%













103.84

















6.50





%













7.44





%













11

















345

















8.1





%













7.4





%













11,730

















(15,849





)









30yr 7.0













299,681

















315,040

















4.97





%













105.13

















7.00





%













7.94





%













16

















337

















17.3





%













19.6





%













2,272

















(2,864





)









30yr Total













6,181,479

















6,128,761

















96.59





%













99.15

















5.26





%













6.12





%













23

















332

















7.3





%













7.3





%













100,990

















(116,111





)











Total Pass-Through MBS















6,381,479

















6,329,792

















99.76





%













99.19

















5.26





%













6.12





%













22

















327

















7.3





%













7.3





%













103,573

















(119,090





)













Structured MBS





























































































































































































































































IO 20yr 4.0













6,731

















620

















0.01





%













9.20

















4.00





%













4.57





%













157

















76

















8.5





%













8.9





%













3

















(4





)









IO 30yr 3.0













2,579

















309

















0.00





%













11.97

















3.00





%













3.64





%













121

















229

















1.0





%













1.0





%













-

















(1





)









IO 30yr 4.0













70,162

















13,190

















0.21





%













18.80

















4.00





%













4.60





%













126

















225

















4.0





%













5.2





%













(238





)













143













IO 30yr 4.5













3,058

















562

















0.01





%













18.38

















4.50





%













4.99





%













176

















171

















6.5





%













8.0





%













(4





)













1













IO 30yr 5.0













1,596

















335

















0.01





%













21.01

















5.00





%













5.37





%













176

















171

















7.9





%













17.2





%













(5





)













3













IO Total













84,126

















15,016

















0.24





%













17.85

















4.01





%













4.59





%













131

















210

















4.5





%













5.7





%













(244





)













142













IIO 30yr 4.0













21,553

















219

















0.00





%













1.02

















0.00





%













4.40





%













89

















259

















0.4





%













0.4





%













102

















(72





)











Total Structured RMBS















105,679

















15,235

















0.24





%













14.42

















3.19





%













4.55





%













122

















220

















3.6





%













4.6





%













(142





)













70























































































































































































































Total Mortgage Assets











$





6,487,158













$





6,345,027

















100.00





%





























5.22





%













6.09





%













24

















325

















7.3





%













7.2





%









$





103,431













$





(119,020





)















































































































































































































































Hedge





















Modeled Interest

















Notional













Period





















Rate Sensitivity (1)













Hedge









Balance













End













(-50 BPS)













(+50 BPS)











3-Month SOFR Futures





$





(115,000





)













Aug-26













$





(1,150





)









$





1,150













5-Year Treasury Future(2)









(377,500





)













Jun-25

















(7,861





)













7,743













10-Year Treasury Future(3)









(193,500





)













Jun-25

















(6,097





)













6,036













10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)









(137,500





)













Jun-25

















(6,152





)













5,893













Swaps









(3,459,300





)













May-31

















(95,789





)













92,325













TBA









(185,000





)













Mar-25

















(2,452





)













3,158















Hedge Total







$





(4,467,800





)

























$





(119,501





)









$





116,305















Rate Shock Grand Total







































$





(16,070





)









$





(2,715





)





















(1)





Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.









(2)





Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.94 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $407.5 million.









(3)





Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.09 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $215.0 million.









(4)





Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.25 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.1 million.



































RMBS Assets by Agency





















($ in thousands)













































Percentage

















Fair













of













Asset Category









Value













Portfolio













As of February 28, 2025















































Fannie Mae





$





4,385,021

















69.1





%









Freddie Mac









1,960,006

















30.9





%









Total Mortgage Assets





$





6,345,027

















100.0





%



























































Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test













($ in thousands)













































Percentage

















Fair













of













Asset Category









Value













Portfolio













As of February 28, 2025















































Non-Whole Pool Assets





$





403,993

















6.4





%









Whole Pool Assets









5,941,034

















93.6





%









Total Mortgage Assets





$





6,345,027

















100.0





%



























































Borrowings By Counterparty





























($ in thousands)









































































Weighted













Weighted





















































% of













Average













Average

































Total













Total













Repo













Maturity













Longest





















As of February 28, 2025









Borrowings













Debt













Rate













in Days













Maturity



















MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.





$





337,100

















6.0





%













4.41





%













15

















3/21/2025













Citigroup Global Markets Inc









319,721

















5.7





%













4.45





%













26

















3/27/2025













RBC Capital Markets, LLC









318,416

















5.7





%













4.45





%













19

















3/20/2025













ABN AMRO Bank N.V.









295,023

















5.3





%













4.46





%













53

















4/22/2025













Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.









290,712

















5.2





%













4.45





%













43

















4/21/2025













Goldman, Sachs & Co









272,372

















4.9





%













4.45





%













27

















3/27/2025













Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith









271,034

















4.8





%













4.46





%













21

















3/21/2025













Marex Capital Markets Inc.









269,938

















4.8





%













4.43





%













38

















5/29/2025













ING Financial Markets LLC









254,173

















4.5





%













4.45





%













25

















4/14/2025













DV Securities, LLC Repo









250,076

















4.5





%













4.45





%













28

















3/28/2025













StoneX Financial Inc.









249,992

















4.5





%













4.44





%













22

















3/28/2025













Cantor Fitzgerald & Co









247,994

















4.4





%













4.46





%













10

















3/10/2025













Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.









247,658

















4.4





%













4.51





%













108

















8/21/2025













Clear Street LLC









235,753

















4.2





%













4.51





%













24

















4/28/2025













ASL Capital Markets Inc.









235,735

















4.2





%













4.44





%













19

















3/21/2025













J.P. Morgan Securities LLC









235,127

















4.2





%













4.45





%













10

















3/27/2025













South Street Securities, LLC









227,340

















4.1





%













4.45





%













29

















4/29/2025













Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.









202,871

















3.6





%













4.48





%













13

















3/20/2025













Daiwa Securities America Inc.









201,167

















3.6





%













4.45





%













24

















3/24/2025













The Bank of Nova Scotia









191,841

















3.4





%













4.45





%













21

















3/21/2025













Bank of Montreal









188,122

















3.4





%













4.46





%













27

















3/27/2025













Banco Santander SA









142,592

















2.6





%













4.47





%













18

















3/18/2025













Nomura Securities International, Inc.









70,497

















1.3





%













4.46





%













52

















4/21/2025













Lucid Prime Fund, LLC









36,032

















0.6





%













4.47





%













13

















3/13/2025













Total Borrowings





$





5,591,286

















100.0





%













4.45





%













29

















8/21/2025



































































































Contact:







Orchid Island Capital, Inc.





Robert E. Cauley





3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963





Telephone: (772) 231-1400



