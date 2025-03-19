News & Insights

Stocks
ORC

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares March 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

March 19, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Orchid Island Capital declared a March 2025 dividend of $0.12 per share, payable April 29, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.12 per share for March 2025, which will be paid on April 29, 2025, to shareholders recorded on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date on the same day. The company, focusing on investing in Agency mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), reports having 105,873,628 shares outstanding as of March 19, 2025. They are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT taxable income to avoid taxes on undistributed income. Orchid Island is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC and plans to announce the next dividend on April 9, 2025. The press release also includes preliminary data on the company's RMBS portfolio and highlights the importance of regular cash distributions to its shareholders.

Potential Positives

  • The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2025, providing shareholders with a clear timeline for expected returns.
  • The Company has intentions to make regular monthly cash distributions, indicating a sustained focus on shareholder returns.

Potential Negatives

  • The company's lack of a minimum distribution payment level raises concerns over its ability to provide consistent dividends to shareholders in the future.
  • Despite announcing a dividend, the company's previous share count increase from 82 million to over 105 million in less than a year may indicate potential dilution for existing shareholders.
  • The company’s reliance on meeting REIT distribution requirements to avoid taxation could lead to financial instability if its taxable income fluctuates significantly.

FAQ

What is the March 2025 dividend for Orchid Island Capital, Inc.?

The March 2025 dividend is declared at $0.12 per share of common stock.

When will the March dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of March 31, 2025.

What is the next dividend announcement date?

The next dividend announcement is expected on April 9, 2025.

How does Orchid Island Capital ensure REIT compliance?

The company must distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to maintain its REIT status.

What kind of investments does Orchid Island Capital focus on?

Orchid Island invests primarily in Agency RMBS, including traditional and structured mortgage-backed securities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ORC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ORC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INVESCO LTD. added 2,286,405 shares (+3379.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,788,230
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 535,013 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,162,401
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 456,209 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,549,306
  • UBS GROUP AG added 453,032 shares (+236.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,524,588
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 399,005 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,104,258
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 395,650 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,078,157
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 333,849 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,597,345

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




  • March 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock


  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2025


  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 9, 2025



VERO BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid April 29, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 9, 2025.



The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.



As of March 19, 2025, the Company had 105,873,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2025, the Company had 98,853,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.




RMBS Portfolio Characteristics



Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:




  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics


  • RMBS Assets by Agency


  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results


  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty


  • RMBS Risk Measures




About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.



Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.


RMBS Valuation Characteristics


($ in thousands)























































Realized






















































Realized


Dec 24 -






































Feb-25


Feb-25






























Net














Weighted


CPR


CPR






















Weighted










Average


(1-Month)


(3-Month)


Modeled Interest




Current


Fair


% of


Current


Average














Maturity


(Reported


(Reported


Rate Sensitivity (1)


Type


Face


Value


Portfolio


Price


Coupon


GWAC


Age


(Months)


in Mar)


in Mar)


(-50 BPS)


(+50 BPS)



Fixed Rate RMBS








































































15yr 5.0 TBA

$
200,000


$
201,031



3.17
%


100.52



5.00
%


5.85
%


7



169



n/a



n/a


$
2,583


$
(2,979
)

15yr Total


200,000



201,031



3.17
%


100.52



5.00
%


5.85
%


7



169



n/a



n/a



2,583



(2,979
)

30yr 3.0


881,599



782,764



12.34
%


88.79



3.00
%


3.48
%


48



304



6.0
%


6.4
%


23,328



(23,485
)

30yr 3.5


173,314



159,742



2.52
%


92.17



3.50
%


4.04
%


60



287



4.1
%


5.2
%


4,469



(4,503
)

30yr 4.0


520,477



489,830



7.72
%


94.11



4.00
%


4.78
%


37



319



2.9
%


3.8
%


12,148



(12,929
)

30yr 4.5


300,514



290,541



4.58
%


96.68



4.50
%


5.44
%


32



324



8.3
%


8.5
%


5,944



(6,505
)

30yr 5.0


566,664



559,269



8.81
%


98.69



5.00
%


5.94
%


27



328



6.5
%


6.4
%


10,575



(11,968
)

30yr 5.5


698,599



704,919



11.11
%


100.90



5.50
%


6.47
%


11



346



3.3
%


4.5
%


11,959



(14,282
)

30yr 6.0


1,458,465



1,495,198



23.56
%


102.52



6.00
%


6.97
%


12



344



9.2
%


8.0
%


18,565



(23,726
)

30yr 6.5


1,282,166



1,331,458



20.98
%


103.84



6.50
%


7.44
%


11



345



8.1
%


7.4
%


11,730



(15,849
)

30yr 7.0


299,681



315,040



4.97
%


105.13



7.00
%


7.94
%


16



337



17.3
%


19.6
%


2,272



(2,864
)

30yr Total


6,181,479



6,128,761



96.59
%


99.15



5.26
%


6.12
%


23



332



7.3
%


7.3
%


100,990



(116,111
)


Total Pass-Through MBS


6,381,479



6,329,792



99.76
%


99.19



5.26
%


6.12
%


22



327



7.3
%


7.3
%


103,573



(119,090
)



Structured MBS








































































IO 20yr 4.0


6,731



620



0.01
%


9.20



4.00
%


4.57
%


157



76



8.5
%


8.9
%


3



(4
)

IO 30yr 3.0


2,579



309



0.00
%


11.97



3.00
%


3.64
%


121



229



1.0
%


1.0
%


-



(1
)

IO 30yr 4.0


70,162



13,190



0.21
%


18.80



4.00
%


4.60
%


126



225



4.0
%


5.2
%


(238
)


143

IO 30yr 4.5


3,058



562



0.01
%


18.38



4.50
%


4.99
%


176



171



6.5
%


8.0
%


(4
)


1

IO 30yr 5.0


1,596



335



0.01
%


21.01



5.00
%


5.37
%


176



171



7.9
%


17.2
%


(5
)


3

IO Total


84,126



15,016



0.24
%


17.85



4.01
%


4.59
%


131



210



4.5
%


5.7
%


(244
)


142

IIO 30yr 4.0


21,553



219



0.00
%


1.02



0.00
%


4.40
%


89



259



0.4
%


0.4
%


102



(72
)


Total Structured RMBS


105,679



15,235



0.24
%


14.42



3.19
%


4.55
%


122



220



3.6
%


4.6
%


(142
)


70



















































Total Mortgage Assets

$
6,487,158


$
6,345,027



100.00
%






5.22
%


6.09
%


24



325



7.3
%


7.2
%

$
103,431


$
(119,020
)








































































































































































































































Hedge


Modeled Interest



Notional


Period


Rate Sensitivity (1)


Hedge

Balance


End


(-50 BPS)


(+50 BPS)

3-Month SOFR Futures
$
(115,000
)


Aug-26


$
(1,150
)

$
1,150

5-Year Treasury Future(2)

(377,500
)


Jun-25



(7,861
)


7,743

10-Year Treasury Future(3)

(193,500
)


Jun-25



(6,097
)


6,036

10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)

(137,500
)


Jun-25



(6,152
)


5,893

Swaps

(3,459,300
)


May-31



(95,789
)


92,325

TBA

(185,000
)


Mar-25



(2,452
)


3,158


Hedge Total
$
(4,467,800
)





$
(119,501
)

$
116,305


Rate Shock Grand Total








$
(16,070
)

$
(2,715
)



























(1)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.94 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $407.5 million.

(3)
Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.09 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $215.0 million.

(4)
Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.25 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.1 million.






















































































RMBS Assets by Agency


($ in thousands)









Percentage



Fair


of


Asset Category

Value


Portfolio


As of February 28, 2025











Fannie Mae
$
4,385,021



69.1
%

Freddie Mac

1,960,006



30.9
%

Total Mortgage Assets
$
6,345,027



100.0
%




























































































Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test


($ in thousands)









Percentage



Fair


of


Asset Category

Value


Portfolio


As of February 28, 2025











Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
403,993



6.4
%

Whole Pool Assets

5,941,034



93.6
%

Total Mortgage Assets
$
6,345,027



100.0
%












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Borrowings By Counterparty


($ in thousands)















Weighted


Weighted












% of


Average


Average






Total


Total


Repo


Maturity


Longest


As of February 28, 2025

Borrowings


Debt


Rate


in Days


Maturity

MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.
$
337,100



6.0
%


4.41
%


15



3/21/2025

Citigroup Global Markets Inc

319,721



5.7
%


4.45
%


26



3/27/2025

RBC Capital Markets, LLC

318,416



5.7
%


4.45
%


19



3/20/2025

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

295,023



5.3
%


4.46
%


53



4/22/2025

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

290,712



5.2
%


4.45
%


43



4/21/2025

Goldman, Sachs & Co

272,372



4.9
%


4.45
%


27



3/27/2025

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

271,034



4.8
%


4.46
%


21



3/21/2025

Marex Capital Markets Inc.

269,938



4.8
%


4.43
%


38



5/29/2025

ING Financial Markets LLC

254,173



4.5
%


4.45
%


25



4/14/2025

DV Securities, LLC Repo

250,076



4.5
%


4.45
%


28



3/28/2025

StoneX Financial Inc.

249,992



4.5
%


4.44
%


22



3/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co

247,994



4.4
%


4.46
%


10



3/10/2025

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.

247,658



4.4
%


4.51
%


108



8/21/2025

Clear Street LLC

235,753



4.2
%


4.51
%


24



4/28/2025

ASL Capital Markets Inc.

235,735



4.2
%


4.44
%


19



3/21/2025

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

235,127



4.2
%


4.45
%


10



3/27/2025

South Street Securities, LLC

227,340



4.1
%


4.45
%


29



4/29/2025

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.

202,871



3.6
%


4.48
%


13



3/20/2025

Daiwa Securities America Inc.

201,167



3.6
%


4.45
%


24



3/24/2025

The Bank of Nova Scotia

191,841



3.4
%


4.45
%


21



3/21/2025

Bank of Montreal

188,122



3.4
%


4.46
%


27



3/27/2025

Banco Santander SA

142,592



2.6
%


4.47
%


18



3/18/2025

Nomura Securities International, Inc.

70,497



1.3
%


4.46
%


52



4/21/2025

Lucid Prime Fund, LLC

36,032



0.6
%


4.47
%


13



3/13/2025

Total Borrowings
$
5,591,286



100.0
%


4.45
%


29



8/21/2025























Contact:



Orchid Island Capital, Inc.


Robert E. Cauley


3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963


Telephone: (772) 231-1400






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ORC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.