Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares July 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share, Reports Estimated Book Value and Net Loss

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declared a $0.12 dividend, reported estimated net losses, and plans future dividend announcements.
Quiver AI Summary
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share for July 2025, which will be payable on August 28, 2025, to shareholders on record as of July 31, 2025. The company's estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025, is $7.21, reflecting a preliminary estimated net loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter, attributed to $0.45 per share in realized and unrealized losses on residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and derivatives. The estimated total return on equity for the quarter is (4.7)%. These figures are subject to review by the company's independent accounting firm and may change. Orchid Island Capital targets regular cash distributions to meet REIT income requirements, though future dividends are not guaranteed. The next dividend announcement is expected on August 13, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- The estimated book value per share stands at $7.21, indicating a solid equity base for the company.
- The next dividend announcement is expected on August 13, 2025, providing transparency and consistent communication to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter, indicating financial difficulties.
- Estimated total return on equity for the quarter was (4.7)%, suggesting underperformance compared to expectations.
- The company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make future distributions to stockholders, raising concerns about stability.
FAQ
What is Orchid Island Capital's monthly dividend for July 2025?
The monthly dividend declared for July 2025 is $0.12 per share of common stock.
When will the July dividend be paid?
The July dividend will be paid on August 28, 2025, to holders of record on July 31, 2025.
What is the estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025?
The estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025, is $7.21.
What is the estimated net loss per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025?
The estimated net loss per share for that quarter is $0.29, including unrealized losses of $0.45 per share.
When is the next dividend announcement expected?
The next dividend announcement is expected on August 13, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$ORC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $ORC stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 3,023,062 shares (+537.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,733,426
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,102,315 shares (+26.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,289,408
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 834,118 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,272,567
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 829,660 shares (+643.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,239,043
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 726,907 shares (+234.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,466,340
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 643,717 shares (+416.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,840,751
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 560,638 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,215,997
Full Release
July 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
Estimated Book Value Per Share as of June 30, 2025 of $7.21
Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, including an estimated $0.45 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments
Estimated (4.7)% total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of June 30, 2025
Next Dividend Announcement Expected August 13, 2025
Vero Beach, Fla., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of July 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid August 28, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on July 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of July 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on August 13, 2025.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of July 9, 2025, the Company had 126,715,437 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.
Estimated
June 30, 2025
Book Value Per Share
The Company’s estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $7.21. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 30, 2025, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $912.0 million with 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Net Loss
Per Share
and Realized and Unrealized Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments
The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which includes an estimated $0.45 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
Estimated Total Return on Equity
The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was (4.7)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(0.37) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and a decrease in book value per share of $(0.73) from March 31, 2025.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Apr 25 -
Jun-25
Jun-25
Net
Weighted
CPR
CPR
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Modeled Interest
Current
Fair
% of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Jul)
in Jul)
(-50 BPS)
(+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS
30yr 3.0
$
855,065
$
755,430
10.80%
88.35
3.00%
3.48%
52
300
6.3%
6.7%
$
21,888
$
(22,219
)
30yr 3.5
167,884
153,788
2.20%
91.60
3.50%
4.04%
64
282
8.2%
7.8%
4,139
(4,199
)
30yr 4.0
160,080
150,339
2.15%
93.92
4.00%
4.70%
50
305
6.6%
6.3%
3,788
(3,964
)
30yr 4.5
288,330
277,819
3.97%
96.35
4.50%
5.44%
36
319
8.4%
8.1%
5,744
(6,310
)
30yr 5.0
422,972
417,113
5.96%
98.61
5.00%
5.92%
31
323
9.8%
9.0%
8,328
(9,327
)
30yr 5.5
1,243,786
1,256,498
17.97%
101.02
5.50%
6.42%
12
343
4.7%
6.1%
21,985
(26,073
)
30yr 6.0
2,222,321
2,278,329
32.58%
102.52
6.00%
6.94%
11
344
7.1%
8.0%
26,209
(34,298
)
30yr 6.5
1,354,906
1,409,903
20.16%
104.06
6.50%
7.40%
14
342
14.0%
14.9%
10,788
(15,377
)
30yr 7.0
264,463
279,342
3.99%
105.63
7.00%
7.95%
20
332
28.3%
32.8%
1,778
(2,358
)
30yr Total
6,979,807
6,978,561
99.79%
99.98
5.45%
6.30%
22
333
8.9%
10.1%
104,647
(124,125
)
Total Pass-Through RMBS
6,979,807
6,978,561
99.79%
99.98
5.45%
6.30%
22
333
8.9%
10.1%
104,647
(124,125
)
Structured RMBS
IO 20yr 4.0
6,178
524
0.01%
8.48
4.00%
4.57%
161
73
13.8%
12.4%
2
(2
)
IO 30yr 3.0
2,481
340
0.00%
13.72
3.00%
3.64%
125
225
0.7%
1.9%
(1
)
(1
)
IO 30yr 4.0
67,972
12,807
0.18%
18.84
4.00%
4.60%
130
221
8.0%
6.3%
(261
)
178
IO 30yr 4.5
2,941
552
0.01%
18.78
4.50%
4.99%
180
167
9.3%
7.6%
(5
)
2
IO 30yr 5.0
1,555
327
0.00%
21.04
5.00%
5.37%
180
167
7.4%
3.4%
(5
)
3
IO Total
81,127
14,550
0.21%
17.93
4.01%
4.59%
135
206
8.3%
6.6%
(270
)
180
IIO 30yr 4.0
19,860
248
0.00%
1.25
0.00%
4.40%
93
255
0.5%
5.2%
106
(79
)
Total Structured RMBS
100,987
14,798
0.21%
14.65
3.22%
4.56%
127
216
6.8%
6.3%
(164
)
101
Total Mortgage Assets
$
7,080,794
$
6,993,359
100.00%
5.42%
6.28%
23
331
8.9%
10.1%
$
104,483
$
(124,024
)
Hedge
Modeled Interest
Notional
Period
Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)
(+50 BPS)
3-Month SOFR Futures
$
(115,000
)
Aug-26
$
(1,150
)
$
1,150
5-Year Treasury Future(2)
(487,500
)
Sep-25
(10,210
)
9,980
10-Year Treasury Future(3)
(228,500
)
Sep-25
(7,505
)
7,288
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)
(197,500
)
Sep-25
(8,719
)
8,376
ERIS Swap Futures
(10,000
)
Sep-25
(231
)
224
Swaps
(3,843,300
)
Feb-31
(98,874
)
95,484
Hedge Total
$
(4,881,800
)
$
(126,689
)
$
122,502
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
(22,206
)
$
(1,522
)
(1)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.00 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $531.4 million.
(3)
Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.13 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $256.2 million.
(4)
Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.27 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $225.7 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of June 30, 2025
Fannie Mae
$
4,421,357
63.2
%
Freddie Mac
2,572,002
36.8
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
6,993,359
100.0
%
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of June 30, 2025
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
286,847
4.1
%
Whole Pool Assets
6,706,512
95.9
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
6,993,359
100.0
%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of June 30, 2025
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
$
385,253
5.8
%
4.47
%
18
7/30/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
382,428
5.7
%
4.47
%
18
7/28/2025
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
348,072
5.2
%
4.48
%
16
7/23/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
338,514
5.1
%
4.42
%
110
11/13/2025
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
329,804
5.0
%
4.47
%
24
9/12/2025
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
324,113
4.9
%
4.47
%
67
9/22/2025
Marex Capital Markets Inc.
310,890
4.7
%
4.47
%
59
9/25/2025
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
307,521
4.6
%
4.49
%
29
7/30/2025
Goldman, Sachs & Co
306,838
4.6
%
4.48
%
29
7/30/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo
298,080
4.5
%
4.48
%
41
9/23/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC
295,129
4.4
%
4.48
%
31
7/31/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc.
294,156
4.4
%
4.48
%
21
7/23/2025
StoneX Financial Inc.
284,546
4.3
%
4.47
%
17
7/18/2025
South Street Securities, LLC
281,970
4.2
%
4.47
%
62
9/23/2025
Clear Street LLC
281,435
4.2
%
4.48
%
68
9/22/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
278,749
4.2
%
4.47
%
16
8/27/2025
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
260,220
3.9
%
4.50
%
21
7/23/2025
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.
256,787
3.9
%
4.45
%
8
7/8/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
250,750
3.8
%
4.49
%
16
7/21/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia
246,144
3.7
%
4.48
%
28
8/12/2025
Bank of Montreal
228,211
3.4
%
4.48
%
21
7/23/2025
Banco Santander SA
186,933
2.8
%
4.48
%
16
7/16/2025
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
144,308
2.2
%
4.47
%
56
9/8/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
35,028
0.5
%
4.48
%
17
7/17/2025
Total Borrowings
$
6,655,879
100.0
%
4.47
%
35
11/13/2025
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400
