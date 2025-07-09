Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares July 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share, Reports Estimated Book Value and Net Loss

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declared a $0.12 dividend, reported estimated net losses, and plans future dividend announcements.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share for July 2025, which will be payable on August 28, 2025, to shareholders on record as of July 31, 2025. The company's estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025, is $7.21, reflecting a preliminary estimated net loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter, attributed to $0.45 per share in realized and unrealized losses on residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and derivatives. The estimated total return on equity for the quarter is (4.7)%. These figures are subject to review by the company's independent accounting firm and may change. Orchid Island Capital targets regular cash distributions to meet REIT income requirements, though future dividends are not guaranteed. The next dividend announcement is expected on August 13, 2025.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The estimated book value per share stands at $7.21, indicating a solid equity base for the company.

The next dividend announcement is expected on August 13, 2025, providing transparency and consistent communication to shareholders.

Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter, indicating financial difficulties.

Estimated total return on equity for the quarter was (4.7)%, suggesting underperformance compared to expectations.

The company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make future distributions to stockholders, raising concerns about stability.

What is Orchid Island Capital's monthly dividend for July 2025?

The monthly dividend declared for July 2025 is $0.12 per share of common stock.

When will the July dividend be paid?

The July dividend will be paid on August 28, 2025, to holders of record on July 31, 2025.

What is the estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025?

The estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025, is $7.21.

What is the estimated net loss per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025?

The estimated net loss per share for that quarter is $0.29, including unrealized losses of $0.45 per share.

When is the next dividend announcement expected?

The next dividend announcement is expected on August 13, 2025.

Vero Beach, Fla., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of July 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid August 28, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on July 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of July 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on August 13, 2025.





The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.





As of July 9, 2025, the Company had 126,715,437 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.







Estimated





June 30, 2025





Book Value Per Share







The Company’s estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $7.21. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 30, 2025, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $912.0 million with 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.







Estimated Net Loss





Per Share





and Realized and Unrealized Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments







The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which includes an estimated $0.45 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.







Estimated Total Return on Equity







The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was (4.7)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $(0.37) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and a decrease in book value per share of $(0.73) from March 31, 2025.







RMBS Portfolio Characteristics







Details of the RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm:







RMBS Valuation Characteristics



RMBS Valuation Characteristics



RMBS Assets by Agency



RMBS Assets by Agency



Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results



Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results



Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty



Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty



RMBS Risk Measures









About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.







Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.















RMBS Valuation Characteristics

















($ in thousands)









































































































































































































































































Realized









































































































































Realized













Apr 25 -

























































































































Jun-25













Jun-25

















































































Net





































Weighted













CPR













CPR













































































Weighted

































Average













(1-Month)













(3-Month)













Modeled Interest





















Current













Fair













% of













Current













Average





































Maturity













(Reported













(Reported













Rate Sensitivity (1)

















Type









Face













Value













Portfolio













Price













Coupon













GWAC









Age













(Months)













in Jul)













in Jul)













(-50 BPS)

















(+50 BPS)



















Fixed Rate RMBS





















































































































































































30yr 3.0





$





855,065









$





755,430













10.80%













88.35













3.00%













3.48%









52













300













6.3%













6.7%









$





21,888













$





(22,219





)









30yr 3.5









167,884













153,788













2.20%













91.60













3.50%













4.04%









64













282













8.2%













7.8%













4,139

















(4,199





)









30yr 4.0









160,080













150,339













2.15%













93.92













4.00%













4.70%









50













305













6.6%













6.3%













3,788

















(3,964





)









30yr 4.5









288,330













277,819













3.97%













96.35













4.50%













5.44%









36













319













8.4%













8.1%













5,744

















(6,310





)









30yr 5.0









422,972













417,113













5.96%













98.61













5.00%













5.92%









31













323













9.8%













9.0%













8,328

















(9,327





)









30yr 5.5









1,243,786













1,256,498













17.97%













101.02













5.50%













6.42%









12













343













4.7%













6.1%













21,985

















(26,073





)









30yr 6.0









2,222,321













2,278,329













32.58%













102.52













6.00%













6.94%









11













344













7.1%













8.0%













26,209

















(34,298





)









30yr 6.5









1,354,906













1,409,903













20.16%













104.06













6.50%













7.40%









14













342













14.0%













14.9%













10,788

















(15,377





)









30yr 7.0









264,463













279,342













3.99%













105.63













7.00%













7.95%









20













332













28.3%













32.8%













1,778

















(2,358





)









30yr Total









6,979,807













6,978,561













99.79%













99.98













5.45%













6.30%









22













333













8.9%













10.1%













104,647

















(124,125





)











Total Pass-Through RMBS











6,979,807













6,978,561













99.79%













99.98













5.45%













6.30%









22













333













8.9%













10.1%













104,647

















(124,125





)













Structured RMBS





















































































































































































IO 20yr 4.0









6,178













524













0.01%













8.48













4.00%













4.57%









161













73













13.8%













12.4%













2

















(2





)









IO 30yr 3.0









2,481













340













0.00%













13.72













3.00%













3.64%









125













225













0.7%













1.9%













(1





)













(1





)









IO 30yr 4.0









67,972













12,807













0.18%













18.84













4.00%













4.60%









130













221













8.0%













6.3%













(261





)













178













IO 30yr 4.5









2,941













552













0.01%













18.78













4.50%













4.99%









180













167













9.3%













7.6%













(5





)













2













IO 30yr 5.0









1,555













327













0.00%













21.04













5.00%













5.37%









180













167













7.4%













3.4%













(5





)













3













IO Total









81,127













14,550













0.21%













17.93













4.01%













4.59%









135













206













8.3%













6.6%













(270





)













180













IIO 30yr 4.0









19,860













248













0.00%













1.25













0.00%













4.40%









93













255













0.5%













5.2%













106

















(79





)











Total Structured RMBS











100,987













14,798













0.21%













14.65













3.22%













4.56%









127













216













6.8%













6.3%













(164





)













101







































































































































































Total Mortgage Assets







$





7,080,794









$





6,993,359













100.00%

























5.42%













6.28%









23













331













8.9%













10.1%









$





104,483













$





(124,024





)







































Hedge













Modeled Interest

























Notional













Period













Rate Sensitivity (1)

















Hedge













Balance













End













(-50 BPS)

















(+50 BPS)















3-Month SOFR Futures









$





(115,000





)





Aug-26









$





(1,150





)









$





1,150













5-Year Treasury Future(2)













(487,500





)





Sep-25













(10,210





)













9,980













10-Year Treasury Future(3)













(228,500





)





Sep-25













(7,505





)













7,288













10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)













(197,500





)





Sep-25













(8,719





)













8,376













ERIS Swap Futures













(10,000





)





Sep-25













(231





)













224













Swaps













(3,843,300





)





Feb-31













(98,874





)













95,484















Hedge Total











$





(4,881,800





)













$





(126,689





)









$





122,502















Rate Shock Grand Total































$





(22,206





)









$





(1,522





)





















(1)









Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.









(2)









Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.00 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $531.4 million.









(3)









Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.13 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $256.2 million.









(4)









Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.27 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $225.7 million.































RMBS Assets by Agency





















































($ in thousands)

















































































Percentage

























Fair

















of

















Asset Category













Value

















Portfolio

















As of June 30, 2025



















































Fannie Mae









$





4,421,357

















63.2





%









Freddie Mac













2,572,002

















36.8





%









Total Mortgage Assets









$





6,993,359

















100.0





%



























Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

















($ in thousands)

















































































Percentage

























Fair

















of

















Asset Category













Value

















Portfolio

















As of June 30, 2025



















































Non-Whole Pool Assets









$





286,847

















4.1





%









Whole Pool Assets













6,706,512

















95.9





%









Total Mortgage Assets









$





6,993,359

















100.0





%



























Borrowings By Counterparty

































































































($ in thousands)

















































































































































Weighted

















Weighted

















































% of

















Average

















Average





























Total

















Total

















Repo

















Maturity













Longest













As of June 30, 2025













Borrowings

















Debt

















Rate

















in Days













Maturity











Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.









$





385,253

















5.8





%













4.47





%













18









7/30/2025









RBC Capital Markets, LLC













382,428

















5.7





%













4.47





%













18









7/28/2025









J.P. Morgan Securities LLC













348,072

















5.2





%













4.48





%













16









7/23/2025









Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.













338,514

















5.1





%













4.42





%













110









11/13/2025









ASL Capital Markets Inc.













329,804

















5.0





%













4.47





%













24









9/12/2025









ABN AMRO Bank N.V.













324,113

















4.9





%













4.47





%













67









9/22/2025









Marex Capital Markets Inc.













310,890

















4.7





%













4.47





%













59









9/25/2025









Citigroup Global Markets Inc













307,521

















4.6





%













4.49





%













29









7/30/2025









Goldman, Sachs & Co













306,838

















4.6





%













4.48





%













29









7/30/2025









DV Securities, LLC Repo













298,080

















4.5





%













4.48





%













41









9/23/2025









ING Financial Markets LLC













295,129

















4.4





%













4.48





%













31









7/31/2025









Daiwa Securities America Inc.













294,156

















4.4





%













4.48





%













21









7/23/2025









StoneX Financial Inc.













284,546

















4.3





%













4.47





%













17









7/18/2025









South Street Securities, LLC













281,970

















4.2





%













4.47





%













62









9/23/2025









Clear Street LLC













281,435

















4.2





%













4.48





%













68









9/22/2025









Cantor Fitzgerald & Co













278,749

















4.2





%













4.47





%













16









8/27/2025









Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith













260,220

















3.9





%













4.50





%













21









7/23/2025









MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.













256,787

















3.9





%













4.45





%













8









7/8/2025









Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.













250,750

















3.8





%













4.49





%













16









7/21/2025









The Bank of Nova Scotia













246,144

















3.7





%













4.48





%













28









8/12/2025









Bank of Montreal













228,211

















3.4





%













4.48





%













21









7/23/2025









Banco Santander SA













186,933

















2.8





%













4.48





%













16









7/16/2025









Nomura Securities International, Inc.













144,308

















2.2





%













4.47





%













56









9/8/2025









Lucid Prime Fund, LLC













35,028

















0.5





%













4.48





%













17









7/17/2025









Total Borrowings









$





6,655,879

















100.0





%













4.47





%













35









11/13/2025























Contact:







Orchid Island Capital, Inc.





Robert E. Cauley





3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963





Telephone: (772) 231-1400



