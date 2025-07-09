Stocks
ORC

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares July 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share, Reports Estimated Book Value and Net Loss

July 09, 2025 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declared a $0.12 dividend, reported estimated net losses, and plans future dividend announcements.

Quiver AI Summary

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share for July 2025, which will be payable on August 28, 2025, to shareholders on record as of July 31, 2025. The company's estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025, is $7.21, reflecting a preliminary estimated net loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter, attributed to $0.45 per share in realized and unrealized losses on residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and derivatives. The estimated total return on equity for the quarter is (4.7)%. These figures are subject to review by the company's independent accounting firm and may change. Orchid Island Capital targets regular cash distributions to meet REIT income requirements, though future dividends are not guaranteed. The next dividend announcement is expected on August 13, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Orchid Island Capital, Inc. declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The estimated book value per share stands at $7.21, indicating a solid equity base for the company.
  • The next dividend announcement is expected on August 13, 2025, providing transparency and consistent communication to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter, indicating financial difficulties.
  • Estimated total return on equity for the quarter was (4.7)%, suggesting underperformance compared to expectations.
  • The company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make future distributions to stockholders, raising concerns about stability.

FAQ

What is Orchid Island Capital's monthly dividend for July 2025?

The monthly dividend declared for July 2025 is $0.12 per share of common stock.

When will the July dividend be paid?

The July dividend will be paid on August 28, 2025, to holders of record on July 31, 2025.

What is the estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025?

The estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025, is $7.21.

What is the estimated net loss per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025?

The estimated net loss per share for that quarter is $0.29, including unrealized losses of $0.45 per share.

When is the next dividend announcement expected?

The next dividend announcement is expected on August 13, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ORC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $ORC stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




  • July 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock


  • Estimated Book Value Per Share as of June 30, 2025 of $7.21


  • Estimated GAAP net loss of $0.29 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, including an estimated $0.45 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments


  • Estimated (4.7)% total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025


  • Estimated book value, net loss and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm


  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of June 30, 2025


  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected August 13, 2025



Vero Beach, Fla., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of July 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid August 28, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on July 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of July 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on August 13, 2025.



The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.



As of July 9, 2025, the Company had 126,715,437 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding.




Estimated


June 30, 2025


Book Value Per Share



The Company’s estimated book value per share as of June 30, 2025 was $7.21.  The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At June 30, 2025, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $912.0 million with 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.




Estimated Net Loss


Per Share


and Realized and Unrealized Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments



The Company estimates it generated a net loss per share of $0.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which includes an estimated $0.45 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net loss per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income.  The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.




Estimated Total Return on Equity



The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was (4.7)%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter.  The total return was $(0.37) per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and a decrease in book value per share of $(0.73) from March 31, 2025.




RMBS Portfolio Characteristics



Details of the RMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm:




  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics


  • RMBS Assets by Agency


  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results


  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty


  • RMBS Risk Measures




About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.



Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RMBS Valuation Characteristics


($ in thousands)






































































Realized




































Realized


Apr 25 -




























Jun-25


Jun-25



















Net









Weighted


CPR


CPR

















Weighted







Average


(1-Month)


(3-Month)


Modeled Interest



Current


Fair


% of


Current


Average









Maturity


(Reported


(Reported


Rate Sensitivity (1)


Type

Face


Value


Portfolio


Price


Coupon


GWAC

Age


(Months)


in Jul)


in Jul)


(-50 BPS)



(+50 BPS)



Fixed Rate RMBS
















































30yr 3.0
$
855,065

$
755,430


10.80%


88.35


3.00%


3.48%

52


300


6.3%


6.7%

$
21,888


$
(22,219
)

30yr 3.5

167,884


153,788


2.20%


91.60


3.50%


4.04%

64


282


8.2%


7.8%


4,139



(4,199
)

30yr 4.0

160,080


150,339


2.15%


93.92


4.00%


4.70%

50


305


6.6%


6.3%


3,788



(3,964
)

30yr 4.5

288,330


277,819


3.97%


96.35


4.50%


5.44%

36


319


8.4%


8.1%


5,744



(6,310
)

30yr 5.0

422,972


417,113


5.96%


98.61


5.00%


5.92%

31


323


9.8%


9.0%


8,328



(9,327
)

30yr 5.5

1,243,786


1,256,498


17.97%


101.02


5.50%


6.42%

12


343


4.7%


6.1%


21,985



(26,073
)

30yr 6.0

2,222,321


2,278,329


32.58%


102.52


6.00%


6.94%

11


344


7.1%


8.0%


26,209



(34,298
)

30yr 6.5

1,354,906


1,409,903


20.16%


104.06


6.50%


7.40%

14


342


14.0%


14.9%


10,788



(15,377
)

30yr 7.0

264,463


279,342


3.99%


105.63


7.00%


7.95%

20


332


28.3%


32.8%


1,778



(2,358
)

30yr Total

6,979,807


6,978,561


99.79%


99.98


5.45%


6.30%

22


333


8.9%


10.1%


104,647



(124,125
)


Total Pass-Through RMBS

6,979,807


6,978,561


99.79%


99.98


5.45%


6.30%

22


333


8.9%


10.1%


104,647



(124,125
)



Structured RMBS
















































IO 20yr 4.0

6,178


524


0.01%


8.48


4.00%


4.57%

161


73


13.8%


12.4%


2



(2
)

IO 30yr 3.0

2,481


340


0.00%


13.72


3.00%


3.64%

125


225


0.7%


1.9%


(1
)


(1
)

IO 30yr 4.0

67,972


12,807


0.18%


18.84


4.00%


4.60%

130


221


8.0%


6.3%


(261
)


178

IO 30yr 4.5

2,941


552


0.01%


18.78


4.50%


4.99%

180


167


9.3%


7.6%


(5
)


2

IO 30yr 5.0

1,555


327


0.00%


21.04


5.00%


5.37%

180


167


7.4%


3.4%


(5
)


3

IO Total

81,127


14,550


0.21%


17.93


4.01%


4.59%

135


206


8.3%


6.6%


(270
)


180

IIO 30yr 4.0

19,860


248


0.00%


1.25


0.00%


4.40%

93


255


0.5%


5.2%


106



(79
)


Total Structured RMBS

100,987


14,798


0.21%


14.65


3.22%


4.56%

127


216


6.8%


6.3%


(164
)


101







































Total Mortgage Assets
$
7,080,794

$
6,993,359


100.00%





5.42%


6.28%

23


331


8.9%


10.1%

$
104,483


$
(124,024
)













































































































































































Hedge


Modeled Interest




Notional


Period


Rate Sensitivity (1)


Hedge


Balance


End


(-50 BPS)



(+50 BPS)

3-Month SOFR Futures

$
(115,000
)
Aug-26

$
(1,150
)

$
1,150

5-Year Treasury Future(2)


(487,500
)
Sep-25


(10,210
)


9,980

10-Year Treasury Future(3)


(228,500
)
Sep-25


(7,505
)


7,288

10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)


(197,500
)
Sep-25


(8,719
)


8,376

ERIS Swap Futures


(10,000
)
Sep-25


(231
)


224

Swaps


(3,843,300
)
Feb-31


(98,874
)


95,484


Hedge Total

$
(4,881,800
)


$
(126,689
)

$
122,502


Rate Shock Grand Total






$
(22,206
)

$
(1,522
)



























(1)

Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2)

Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.00 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was  $531.4 million.

(3)

Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.13 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $256.2 million.

(4)

Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.27 at June 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $225.7 million.






































































































RMBS Assets by Agency













($ in thousands)





















Percentage




Fair



of


Asset Category


Value



Portfolio


As of June 30, 2025












Fannie Mae

$
4,421,357



63.2
%

Freddie Mac


2,572,002



36.8
%

Total Mortgage Assets

$
6,993,359



100.0
%

































































































Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test


($ in thousands)





















Percentage




Fair



of


Asset Category


Value



Portfolio


As of June 30, 2025












Non-Whole Pool Assets

$
286,847



4.1
%

Whole Pool Assets


6,706,512



95.9
%

Total Mortgage Assets

$
6,993,359



100.0
%









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Borrowings By Counterparty


























($ in thousands)








































Weighted



Weighted











% of



Average



Average





Total



Total



Repo



Maturity


Longest


As of June 30, 2025


Borrowings



Debt



Rate



in Days


Maturity

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

$
385,253



5.8
%


4.47
%


18

7/30/2025

RBC Capital Markets, LLC


382,428



5.7
%


4.47
%


18

7/28/2025

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC


348,072



5.2
%


4.48
%


16

7/23/2025

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.


338,514



5.1
%


4.42
%


110

11/13/2025

ASL Capital Markets Inc.


329,804



5.0
%


4.47
%


24

9/12/2025

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.


324,113



4.9
%


4.47
%


67

9/22/2025

Marex Capital Markets Inc.


310,890



4.7
%


4.47
%


59

9/25/2025

Citigroup Global Markets Inc


307,521



4.6
%


4.49
%


29

7/30/2025

Goldman, Sachs & Co


306,838



4.6
%


4.48
%


29

7/30/2025

DV Securities, LLC Repo


298,080



4.5
%


4.48
%


41

9/23/2025

ING Financial Markets LLC


295,129



4.4
%


4.48
%


31

7/31/2025

Daiwa Securities America Inc.


294,156



4.4
%


4.48
%


21

7/23/2025

StoneX Financial Inc.


284,546



4.3
%


4.47
%


17

7/18/2025

South Street Securities, LLC


281,970



4.2
%


4.47
%


62

9/23/2025

Clear Street LLC


281,435



4.2
%


4.48
%


68

9/22/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co


278,749



4.2
%


4.47
%


16

8/27/2025

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith


260,220



3.9
%


4.50
%


21

7/23/2025

MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.


256,787



3.9
%


4.45
%


8

7/8/2025

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.


250,750



3.8
%


4.49
%


16

7/21/2025

The Bank of Nova Scotia


246,144



3.7
%


4.48
%


28

8/12/2025

Bank of Montreal


228,211



3.4
%


4.48
%


21

7/23/2025

Banco Santander SA


186,933



2.8
%


4.48
%


16

7/16/2025

Nomura Securities International, Inc.


144,308



2.2
%


4.47
%


56

9/8/2025

Lucid Prime Fund, LLC


35,028



0.5
%


4.48
%


17

7/17/2025

Total Borrowings

$
6,655,879



100.0
%


4.47
%


35

11/13/2025









Contact:



Orchid Island Capital, Inc.


Robert E. Cauley


3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963


Telephone: (772) 231-1400






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ORC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.