Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares February 2025 Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Orchid Island Capital declares a $0.12 monthly dividend, payable March 28, 2025, to common stockholders.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share for February 2025, payable on March 28, 2025, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2025, with the ex-dividend date also set for February 28, 2025. The company plans to announce its next dividend on March 19, 2025. As of February 12, 2025, Orchid Island Capital had 93,293,628 common shares outstanding, up from 90,344,128 shares at the end of January 2025. The company focuses on investing in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and is required to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The press release also includes financial details and characteristics of the company's RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

The company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The planned payment date for the dividend is March 28, 2025, providing potential income for investors.

The announcement indicates a structured approach to regular monthly distributions, aligning with the operational framework of a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the absence of a minimum distribution payment level, which could deter investors seeking reliable income from their investments.

The company indicated it is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future, raising concerns about its financial stability.

FAQ

What is the monthly dividend for February 2025?

The monthly dividend for February 2025 is $0.12 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on March 28, 2025, to holders of record as of February 28, 2025.

What is the next dividend announcement date?

The next dividend announcement is expected on March 19, 2025.

How many shares of common stock are outstanding?

As of February 12, 2025, there are 93,293,628 shares of common stock outstanding.

What is Orchid Island Capital's investment focus?

Orchid Island Capital focuses on investing in Agency RMBS, including traditional pass-through and structured RMBS.

February 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock



February 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock



RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2025



RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2025



Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 19, 2025







VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid March 28, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 28, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of February 28, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 19, 2025.





The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.





As of February 12, 2025, the Company had 93,293,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of January 31, 2025, the Company had 90,344,128 shares of common stock outstanding, As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.







RMBS Portfolio Characteristics







Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:







RMBS Valuation Characteristics



RMBS Valuation Characteristics



RMBS Assets by Agency



RMBS Assets by Agency



Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results



Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results



Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty



Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty



RMBS Risk Measures









About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.







Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.



















RMBS Valuation Characteristics

















($ in thousands)

































































































































































































































































































































































Realized





































































































































































Realized

















Nov-24 -





































































































































































Jan-25

















Jan-25





































































































Net

















































Weighted

















CPR

















CPR





































































































Weighted

















































Average

















(1-Month)

















(3-Month)

















Modeled Interest

























Current

















Fair

















% of

















Current

















Average

















































Maturity

















(Reported

















(Reported

















Rate Sensitivity (1)

















Type













Face

















Value

















Portfolio

















Price

















Coupon

















GWAC

















Age

















(Months)

















in Feb)

















in Feb)

















(-50 BPS)

















(+50 BPS)



















Fixed Rate RMBS













































































































































































































30yr 3.0









$





887,865













$





768,917

















13.69





%













86.60

















3.00





%













3.48





%













47

















306

















5.8





%













6.6





%









$





23,425













$





(23,693





)









30yr 3.5













174,490

















156,934

















2.79





%













89.94

















3.50





%













4.04





%













59

















288

















5.4





%













5.9





%













4,486

















(4,521





)









30yr 4.0













522,535

















479,803

















8.54





%













91.82

















4.00





%













4.78





%













36

















320

















2.8





%













4.3





%













12,775

















(13,411





)









30yr 4.5













302,188

















285,596

















5.09





%













94.51

















4.50





%













5.44





%













31

















325

















4.9





%













7.6





%













6,477

















(6,945





)









30yr 5.0













571,127

















553,519

















9.86





%













96.92

















5.00





%













5.94





%













26

















329

















7.4





%













6.2





%













11,914

















(12,969





)









30yr 5.5













580,027

















577,435

















10.28





%













99.55

















5.50





%













6.47





%













12

















345

















4.6





%













4.6





%













11,753

















(13,147





)









30yr 6.0













1,191,167

















1,209,426

















21.54





%













101.53

















6.00





%













6.98





%













13

















342

















6.0





%













7.8





%













19,215

















(22,516





)









30yr 6.5













1,207,302

















1,247,854

















22.22





%













103.36

















6.50





%













7.43





%













10

















346

















5.7





%













10.1





%













14,480

















(18,205





)









30yr 7.0













305,454

















320,224

















5.70





%













104.84

















7.00





%













7.94





%













15

















337

















18.8





%













25.6





%













2,837

















(3,584





)









30yr Total













5,742,155

















5,599,708

















99.73





%













97.52

















5.21





%













6.06





%













23

















331

















6.2





%













8.2





%













107,362

















(118,991





)











Total Pass-Through MBS















5,742,155

















5,599,708

















99.73





%













97.52

















5.21





%













6.06





%













23

















331

















6.2





%













8.2





%













107,362

















(118,991





)













Structured MBS













































































































































































































IO 20yr 4.0













6,870

















636

















0.01





%













9.27

















4.00





%













4.57





%













157

















77

















9.2





%













9.3





%













4

















(4





)









IO 30yr 3.0













2,588

















308

















0.01





%













11.91

















3.00





%













3.64





%













120

















230

















0.7





%













0.9





%













1

















(2





)









IO 30yr 4.0













70,724

















13,399

















0.24





%













18.95

















4.00





%













4.60





%













125

















226

















4.7





%













5.6





%













(124





)













74













IO 30yr 4.5













3,092

















567

















0.01





%













18.34

















4.50





%













4.99





%













175

















171

















8.3





%













8.1





%













-

















(1





)









IO 30yr 5.0













1,664

















340

















0.01





%













20.40

















5.00





%













5.37





%













175

















173

















36.5





%













19.1





%













(2





)













-













IO Total













84,938

















15,250

















0.27





%













17.95

















4.01





%













4.59





%













130

















211

















5.7





%













6.1





%













(121





)













67













IIO 30yr 4.0













21,763

















172

















0.00





%













0.79

















0.00





%













4.40





%













88

















260

















0.5





%













0.5





%













94

















(62





)











Total Structured RMBS















106,701

















15,422

















0.27





%













14.45

















3.19





%













4.55





%













122

















221

















4.6





%













5.0





%













(27





)













5























































































































































































































Total Mortgage Assets











$





5,848,856













$





5,615,130

















100.00





%





























5.17





%













6.03





%













25

















329

















6.2





%













8.2





%









$





107,335













$





(118,986





)















































Hedge













Modeled Interest

























Notional













Period













Rate Sensitivity (1)

















Hedge













Balance













End













(-50 BPS)

















(+50 BPS)















5-Year Treasury Future(2)









$





(277,500





)





Mar-25









$





(5,584





)









$





5,498













10-Year Treasury Future(3)









$





(193,500





)





Mar-25









$





(6,177





)









$





5,966













10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)









$





(117,500





)





Mar-25









$





(5,189





)









$





4,951













Swaps













(3,386,800





)





May-31













(91,761





)













88,467















Hedge Total











$





(3,975,300





)













$





(108,711





)









$





104,882















Rate Shock Grand Total































$





(1,376





)









$





(14,104





)





















(1)









Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.









(2)









Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.39 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $295.2 million.









(3)









Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.84 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $210.6 million .









(4)









Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.38 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $130.9 million.































RMBS Assets by Agency













































($ in thousands)





































































Percentage

























Fair

















of

















Asset Category













Value

















Portfolio

















As of January 31, 2025











































Fannie Mae









$





3,978,208

















70.8





%









Freddie Mac













1,636,923

















29.2





%









Total Mortgage Assets









$





5,615,131

















100.0





%























Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

















($ in thousands)





































































Percentage

























Fair

















of

















Asset Category













Value

















Portfolio

















As of January 31, 2025











































Non-Whole Pool Assets









$





200,372

















3.6





%









Whole Pool Assets













5,414,759

















96.4





%









Total Mortgage Assets









$





5,615,131

















100.0





%































Borrowings By Counterparty

















































































($ in thousands)

























































































































Weighted

















Weighted













































% of

















Average

















Average





























Total

















Total

















Repo

















Maturity













Longest













As of January 31, 2025













Borrowings

















Debt

















Rate

















in Days













Maturity











MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.









$





336,704

















6.3





%













4.42





%













16









2/24/2025









Citigroup Global Markets Inc













318,047

















6.0





%













4.44





%













26









2/27/2025









ABN AMRO Bank N.V.













295,020

















5.5





%













4.42





%













18









2/18/2025









Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.













291,347

















5.5





%













4.43





%













18









3/28/2025









Goldman, Sachs & Co













270,979

















5.1





%













4.45





%













27









2/28/2025









Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith













270,124

















5.1





%













4.45





%













21









2/21/2025









RBC Capital Markets, LLC













266,646

















5.0





%













4.45





%













20









2/20/2025









DV Securities, LLC Repo













250,076

















4.7





%













4.45





%













56









3/28/2025









Cantor Fitzgerald & Co













247,994

















4.7





%













4.46





%













38









3/10/2025









Marex Capital Markets Inc.













242,454

















4.6





%













4.43





%













48









3/24/2025









J.P. Morgan Securities LLC













233,790

















4.4





%













4.48





%













7









2/27/2025









South Street Securities, LLC













228,248

















4.3





%













4.45





%













35









4/29/2025









Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.













221,243

















4.2





%













4.44





%













89









5/19/2025









Clear Street LLC













209,391

















3.9





%













4.52





%













48









3/20/2025









ASL Capital Markets Inc.













208,451

















3.9





%













4.47





%













44









3/21/2025









ING Financial Markets LLC













205,471

















3.9





%













4.45





%













48









3/20/2025









Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.













201,481

















3.8





%













4.49





%













13









2/18/2025









Daiwa Securities America Inc.













199,237

















3.7





%













4.45





%













24









2/24/2025









StoneX Financial Inc.













197,637

















3.7





%













4.44





%













48









3/28/2025









The Bank of Nova Scotia













192,152

















3.6





%













4.45





%













49









3/21/2025









Bank of Montreal













189,078

















3.6





%













4.45





%













24









2/24/2025









Banco Santander SA













141,954

















2.7





%













4.44





%













18









2/18/2025









Nomura Securities International, Inc.













70,278

















1.3





%













4.45





%













18









2/18/2025









Lucid Prime Fund, LLC













28,789

















0.5





%













4.46





%













13









2/13/2025









Total Borrowings









$





5,316,591

















100.0





%













4.45





%













32









5/19/2025























Contact:







Orchid Island Capital, Inc.





Robert E. Cauley





3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963





Telephone: (772) 231-1400



