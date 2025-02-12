Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares February 2025 Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

Orchid Island Capital declares a $0.12 monthly dividend, payable March 28, 2025, to common stockholders.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share for February 2025, payable on March 28, 2025, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2025, with the ex-dividend date also set for February 28, 2025. The company plans to announce its next dividend on March 19, 2025. As of February 12, 2025, Orchid Island Capital had 93,293,628 common shares outstanding, up from 90,344,128 shares at the end of January 2025. The company focuses on investing in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and is required to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The press release also includes financial details and characteristics of the company's RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2025.
Potential Positives
- The company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- The planned payment date for the dividend is March 28, 2025, providing potential income for investors.
- The announcement indicates a structured approach to regular monthly distributions, aligning with the operational framework of a real estate investment trust (REIT).
Potential Negatives
- The press release highlights the absence of a minimum distribution payment level, which could deter investors seeking reliable income from their investments.
- The company indicated it is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future, raising concerns about its financial stability.
Full Release
February 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2025
Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 19, 2025
VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid March 28, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 28, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of February 28, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 19, 2025.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of February 12, 2025, the Company had 93,293,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of January 31, 2025, the Company had 90,344,128 shares of common stock outstanding, As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
RMBS Assets by Agency
Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
RMBS Risk Measures
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
Realized
Realized
Nov-24 -
Jan-25
Jan-25
Net
Weighted
CPR
CPR
Weighted
Average
(1-Month)
(3-Month)
Modeled Interest
Current
Fair
% of
Current
Average
Maturity
(Reported
(Reported
Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type
Face
Value
Portfolio
Price
Coupon
GWAC
Age
(Months)
in Feb)
in Feb)
(-50 BPS)
(+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS
30yr 3.0
$
887,865
$
768,917
13.69
%
86.60
3.00
%
3.48
%
47
306
5.8
%
6.6
%
$
23,425
$
(23,693
)
30yr 3.5
174,490
156,934
2.79
%
89.94
3.50
%
4.04
%
59
288
5.4
%
5.9
%
4,486
(4,521
)
30yr 4.0
522,535
479,803
8.54
%
91.82
4.00
%
4.78
%
36
320
2.8
%
4.3
%
12,775
(13,411
)
30yr 4.5
302,188
285,596
5.09
%
94.51
4.50
%
5.44
%
31
325
4.9
%
7.6
%
6,477
(6,945
)
30yr 5.0
571,127
553,519
9.86
%
96.92
5.00
%
5.94
%
26
329
7.4
%
6.2
%
11,914
(12,969
)
30yr 5.5
580,027
577,435
10.28
%
99.55
5.50
%
6.47
%
12
345
4.6
%
4.6
%
11,753
(13,147
)
30yr 6.0
1,191,167
1,209,426
21.54
%
101.53
6.00
%
6.98
%
13
342
6.0
%
7.8
%
19,215
(22,516
)
30yr 6.5
1,207,302
1,247,854
22.22
%
103.36
6.50
%
7.43
%
10
346
5.7
%
10.1
%
14,480
(18,205
)
30yr 7.0
305,454
320,224
5.70
%
104.84
7.00
%
7.94
%
15
337
18.8
%
25.6
%
2,837
(3,584
)
30yr Total
5,742,155
5,599,708
99.73
%
97.52
5.21
%
6.06
%
23
331
6.2
%
8.2
%
107,362
(118,991
)
Total Pass-Through MBS
5,742,155
5,599,708
99.73
%
97.52
5.21
%
6.06
%
23
331
6.2
%
8.2
%
107,362
(118,991
)
Structured MBS
IO 20yr 4.0
6,870
636
0.01
%
9.27
4.00
%
4.57
%
157
77
9.2
%
9.3
%
4
(4
)
IO 30yr 3.0
2,588
308
0.01
%
11.91
3.00
%
3.64
%
120
230
0.7
%
0.9
%
1
(2
)
IO 30yr 4.0
70,724
13,399
0.24
%
18.95
4.00
%
4.60
%
125
226
4.7
%
5.6
%
(124
)
74
IO 30yr 4.5
3,092
567
0.01
%
18.34
4.50
%
4.99
%
175
171
8.3
%
8.1
%
-
(1
)
IO 30yr 5.0
1,664
340
0.01
%
20.40
5.00
%
5.37
%
175
173
36.5
%
19.1
%
(2
)
-
IO Total
84,938
15,250
0.27
%
17.95
4.01
%
4.59
%
130
211
5.7
%
6.1
%
(121
)
67
IIO 30yr 4.0
21,763
172
0.00
%
0.79
0.00
%
4.40
%
88
260
0.5
%
0.5
%
94
(62
)
Total Structured RMBS
106,701
15,422
0.27
%
14.45
3.19
%
4.55
%
122
221
4.6
%
5.0
%
(27
)
5
Total Mortgage Assets
$
5,848,856
$
5,615,130
100.00
%
5.17
%
6.03
%
25
329
6.2
%
8.2
%
$
107,335
$
(118,986
)
Hedge
Modeled Interest
Notional
Period
Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge
Balance
End
(-50 BPS)
(+50 BPS)
5-Year Treasury Future(2)
$
(277,500
)
Mar-25
$
(5,584
)
$
5,498
10-Year Treasury Future(3)
$
(193,500
)
Mar-25
$
(6,177
)
$
5,966
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)
$
(117,500
)
Mar-25
$
(5,189
)
$
4,951
Swaps
(3,386,800
)
May-31
(91,761
)
88,467
Hedge Total
$
(3,975,300
)
$
(108,711
)
$
104,882
Rate Shock Grand Total
$
(1,376
)
$
(14,104
)
(1)
Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)
Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.39 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $295.2 million.
(3)
Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.84 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $210.6 million .
(4)
Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.38 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $130.9 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of January 31, 2025
Fannie Mae
$
3,978,208
70.8
%
Freddie Mac
1,636,923
29.2
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
5,615,131
100.0
%
Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
Percentage
Fair
of
Asset Category
Value
Portfolio
As of January 31, 2025
Non-Whole Pool Assets
$
200,372
3.6
%
Whole Pool Assets
5,414,759
96.4
%
Total Mortgage Assets
$
5,615,131
100.0
%
Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
Weighted
Weighted
% of
Average
Average
Total
Total
Repo
Maturity
Longest
As of January 31, 2025
Borrowings
Debt
Rate
in Days
Maturity
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.
$
336,704
6.3
%
4.42
%
16
2/24/2025
Citigroup Global Markets Inc
318,047
6.0
%
4.44
%
26
2/27/2025
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
295,020
5.5
%
4.42
%
18
2/18/2025
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
291,347
5.5
%
4.43
%
18
3/28/2025
Goldman, Sachs & Co
270,979
5.1
%
4.45
%
27
2/28/2025
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
270,124
5.1
%
4.45
%
21
2/21/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
266,646
5.0
%
4.45
%
20
2/20/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo
250,076
4.7
%
4.45
%
56
3/28/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
247,994
4.7
%
4.46
%
38
3/10/2025
Marex Capital Markets Inc.
242,454
4.6
%
4.43
%
48
3/24/2025
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
233,790
4.4
%
4.48
%
7
2/27/2025
South Street Securities, LLC
228,248
4.3
%
4.45
%
35
4/29/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
221,243
4.2
%
4.44
%
89
5/19/2025
Clear Street LLC
209,391
3.9
%
4.52
%
48
3/20/2025
ASL Capital Markets Inc.
208,451
3.9
%
4.47
%
44
3/21/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC
205,471
3.9
%
4.45
%
48
3/20/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
201,481
3.8
%
4.49
%
13
2/18/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc.
199,237
3.7
%
4.45
%
24
2/24/2025
StoneX Financial Inc.
197,637
3.7
%
4.44
%
48
3/28/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia
192,152
3.6
%
4.45
%
49
3/21/2025
Bank of Montreal
189,078
3.6
%
4.45
%
24
2/24/2025
Banco Santander SA
141,954
2.7
%
4.44
%
18
2/18/2025
Nomura Securities International, Inc.
70,278
1.3
%
4.45
%
18
2/18/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC
28,789
0.5
%
4.46
%
13
2/13/2025
Total Borrowings
$
5,316,591
100.0
%
4.45
%
32
5/19/2025
Contact:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400
