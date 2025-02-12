News & Insights

ORC

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares February 2025 Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

February 12, 2025 — 05:20 pm EST

Orchid Island Capital declares a $0.12 monthly dividend, payable March 28, 2025, to common stockholders.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share for February 2025, payable on March 28, 2025, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2025, with the ex-dividend date also set for February 28, 2025. The company plans to announce its next dividend on March 19, 2025. As of February 12, 2025, Orchid Island Capital had 93,293,628 common shares outstanding, up from 90,344,128 shares at the end of January 2025. The company focuses on investing in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and is required to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The press release also includes financial details and characteristics of the company's RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • The company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • The planned payment date for the dividend is March 28, 2025, providing potential income for investors.
  • The announcement indicates a structured approach to regular monthly distributions, aligning with the operational framework of a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Potential Negatives

  • The press release highlights the absence of a minimum distribution payment level, which could deter investors seeking reliable income from their investments.
  • The company indicated it is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future, raising concerns about its financial stability.

FAQ

What is the monthly dividend for February 2025?

The monthly dividend for February 2025 is $0.12 per share of common stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on March 28, 2025, to holders of record as of February 28, 2025.

What is the next dividend announcement date?

The next dividend announcement is expected on March 19, 2025.

How many shares of common stock are outstanding?

As of February 12, 2025, there are 93,293,628 shares of common stock outstanding.

What is Orchid Island Capital's investment focus?

Orchid Island Capital focuses on investing in Agency RMBS, including traditional pass-through and structured RMBS.

$ORC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $ORC stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release




  • February 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock


  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2025


  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 19, 2025



VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid March 28, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 28, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of February 28, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 19, 2025.



The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.



As of February 12, 2025, the Company had 93,293,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of January 31, 2025, the Company had 90,344,128 shares of common stock outstanding, As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.




RMBS Portfolio Characteristics



Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:




  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics


  • RMBS Assets by Agency


  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results


  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty


  • RMBS Risk Measures




About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.



Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RMBS Valuation Characteristics


($ in thousands)






















































































Realized







































Realized



Nov-24 -







































Jan-25



Jan-25























Net











Weighted



CPR



CPR























Weighted











Average



(1-Month)



(3-Month)



Modeled Interest




Current



Fair



% of



Current



Average











Maturity



(Reported



(Reported



Rate Sensitivity (1)


Type


Face



Value



Portfolio



Price



Coupon



GWAC



Age



(Months)



in Feb)



in Feb)



(-50 BPS)



(+50 BPS)



Fixed Rate RMBS
















































30yr 3.0

$
887,865


$
768,917



13.69
%


86.60



3.00
%


3.48
%


47



306



5.8
%


6.6
%

$
23,425


$
(23,693
)

30yr 3.5


174,490



156,934



2.79
%


89.94



3.50
%


4.04
%


59



288



5.4
%


5.9
%


4,486



(4,521
)

30yr 4.0


522,535



479,803



8.54
%


91.82



4.00
%


4.78
%


36



320



2.8
%


4.3
%


12,775



(13,411
)

30yr 4.5


302,188



285,596



5.09
%


94.51



4.50
%


5.44
%


31



325



4.9
%


7.6
%


6,477



(6,945
)

30yr 5.0


571,127



553,519



9.86
%


96.92



5.00
%


5.94
%


26



329



7.4
%


6.2
%


11,914



(12,969
)

30yr 5.5


580,027



577,435



10.28
%


99.55



5.50
%


6.47
%


12



345



4.6
%


4.6
%


11,753



(13,147
)

30yr 6.0


1,191,167



1,209,426



21.54
%


101.53



6.00
%


6.98
%


13



342



6.0
%


7.8
%


19,215



(22,516
)

30yr 6.5


1,207,302



1,247,854



22.22
%


103.36



6.50
%


7.43
%


10



346



5.7
%


10.1
%


14,480



(18,205
)

30yr 7.0


305,454



320,224



5.70
%


104.84



7.00
%


7.94
%


15



337



18.8
%


25.6
%


2,837



(3,584
)

30yr Total


5,742,155



5,599,708



99.73
%


97.52



5.21
%


6.06
%


23



331



6.2
%


8.2
%


107,362



(118,991
)


Total Pass-Through MBS


5,742,155



5,599,708



99.73
%


97.52



5.21
%


6.06
%


23



331



6.2
%


8.2
%


107,362



(118,991
)



Structured MBS
















































IO 20yr 4.0


6,870



636



0.01
%


9.27



4.00
%


4.57
%


157



77



9.2
%


9.3
%


4



(4
)

IO 30yr 3.0


2,588



308



0.01
%


11.91



3.00
%


3.64
%


120



230



0.7
%


0.9
%


1



(2
)

IO 30yr 4.0


70,724



13,399



0.24
%


18.95



4.00
%


4.60
%


125



226



4.7
%


5.6
%


(124
)


74

IO 30yr 4.5


3,092



567



0.01
%


18.34



4.50
%


4.99
%


175



171



8.3
%


8.1
%


-



(1
)

IO 30yr 5.0


1,664



340



0.01
%


20.40



5.00
%


5.37
%


175



173



36.5
%


19.1
%


(2
)


-

IO Total


84,938



15,250



0.27
%


17.95



4.01
%


4.59
%


130



211



5.7
%


6.1
%


(121
)


67

IIO 30yr 4.0


21,763



172



0.00
%


0.79



0.00
%


4.40
%


88



260



0.5
%


0.5
%


94



(62
)


Total Structured RMBS


106,701



15,422



0.27
%


14.45



3.19
%


4.55
%


122



221



4.6
%


5.0
%


(27
)


5



















































Total Mortgage Assets

$
5,848,856


$
5,615,130



100.00
%






5.17
%


6.03
%


25



329



6.2
%


8.2
%

$
107,335


$
(118,986
)

















































































































































Hedge


Modeled Interest




Notional


Period


Rate Sensitivity (1)


Hedge


Balance


End


(-50 BPS)



(+50 BPS)

5-Year Treasury Future(2)

$
(277,500
)
Mar-25

$
(5,584
)

$
5,498

10-Year Treasury Future(3)

$
(193,500
)
Mar-25

$
(6,177
)

$
5,966

10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)

$
(117,500
)
Mar-25

$
(5,189
)

$
4,951

Swaps


(3,386,800
)
May-31


(91,761
)


88,467


Hedge Total

$
(3,975,300
)


$
(108,711
)

$
104,882


Rate Shock Grand Total






$
(1,376
)

$
(14,104
)



























(1)

Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.

(2)

Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.39 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $295.2 million.

(3)

Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.84 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $210.6 million .

(4)

Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.38 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $130.9 million.










































































































RMBS Assets by Agency









($ in thousands)















Percentage




Fair



of


Asset Category


Value



Portfolio


As of January 31, 2025








Fannie Mae

$
3,978,208



70.8
%

Freddie Mac


1,636,923



29.2
%

Total Mortgage Assets

$
5,615,131



100.0
%































































































Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test


($ in thousands)















Percentage




Fair



of


Asset Category


Value



Portfolio


As of January 31, 2025








Non-Whole Pool Assets

$
200,372



3.6
%

Whole Pool Assets


5,414,759



96.4
%

Total Mortgage Assets

$
5,615,131



100.0
%











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Borrowings By Counterparty


















($ in thousands)




























Weighted



Weighted









% of



Average



Average





Total



Total



Repo



Maturity


Longest


As of January 31, 2025


Borrowings



Debt



Rate



in Days


Maturity

MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.

$
336,704



6.3
%


4.42
%


16

2/24/2025

Citigroup Global Markets Inc


318,047



6.0
%


4.44
%


26

2/27/2025

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.


295,020



5.5
%


4.42
%


18

2/18/2025

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.


291,347



5.5
%


4.43
%


18

3/28/2025

Goldman, Sachs & Co


270,979



5.1
%


4.45
%


27

2/28/2025

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith


270,124



5.1
%


4.45
%


21

2/21/2025

RBC Capital Markets, LLC


266,646



5.0
%


4.45
%


20

2/20/2025

DV Securities, LLC Repo


250,076



4.7
%


4.45
%


56

3/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co


247,994



4.7
%


4.46
%


38

3/10/2025

Marex Capital Markets Inc.


242,454



4.6
%


4.43
%


48

3/24/2025

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC


233,790



4.4
%


4.48
%


7

2/27/2025

South Street Securities, LLC


228,248



4.3
%


4.45
%


35

4/29/2025

Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.


221,243



4.2
%


4.44
%


89

5/19/2025

Clear Street LLC


209,391



3.9
%


4.52
%


48

3/20/2025

ASL Capital Markets Inc.


208,451



3.9
%


4.47
%


44

3/21/2025

ING Financial Markets LLC


205,471



3.9
%


4.45
%


48

3/20/2025

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.


201,481



3.8
%


4.49
%


13

2/18/2025

Daiwa Securities America Inc.


199,237



3.7
%


4.45
%


24

2/24/2025

StoneX Financial Inc.


197,637



3.7
%


4.44
%


48

3/28/2025

The Bank of Nova Scotia


192,152



3.6
%


4.45
%


49

3/21/2025

Bank of Montreal


189,078



3.6
%


4.45
%


24

2/24/2025

Banco Santander SA


141,954



2.7
%


4.44
%


18

2/18/2025

Nomura Securities International, Inc.


70,278



1.3
%


4.45
%


18

2/18/2025

Lucid Prime Fund, LLC


28,789



0.5
%


4.46
%


13

2/13/2025

Total Borrowings

$
5,316,591



100.0
%


4.45
%


32

5/19/2025









Contact:



Orchid Island Capital, Inc.


Robert E. Cauley


3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963


Telephone: (772) 231-1400






