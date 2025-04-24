ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL Earnings Results: $ORC Reports Quarterly Earnings

Stocks
April 24, 2025 — 06:50 pm EDT

April 24, 2025

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ($ORC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $0, missing estimates of $9,897,495 by $-9,897,495.

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INVESCO LTD. added 2,286,405 shares (+3379.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,788,230
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 535,013 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,162,401
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 456,209 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,549,306
  • UBS GROUP AG added 453,032 shares (+236.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,524,588
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 399,005 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,104,258
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 395,650 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,078,157
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 333,849 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,597,345

