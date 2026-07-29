Orchid Island Capital About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ORC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.10, payable on 8/28/26. As a percentage of ORC's recent stock price of $6.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when ORC shares open for trading on 7/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ORC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 18.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.415 per share, with $8.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.64.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ORC makes up 6.06% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (Symbol: DVDN) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ORC).

Orchid Island Capital Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Orchid Island Capital Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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Further ORC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.