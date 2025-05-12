Orchestra BioMed Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for AVIM Therapy and IDE Approval for Virtue SAB Trial

Orchestra BioMed announces FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for AVIM therapy and IDE approval for Virtue SAB pivotal trial.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. announced significant regulatory advancements and financial results for the first quarter of 2025, including the recipient of FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its AVIM therapy, which aims to address uncontrolled hypertension and related cardiovascular risks. The company is progressing with its BACKBEAT global pivotal study in collaboration with Medtronic and recently presented promising clinical data on AVIM therapy's impact on cardiac function. Additionally, the FDA approved an Investigational Device Exemption for the Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon, enabling a head-to-head trial against a commercially available balloon in the second half of 2025. Financially, the company reported a net loss of $18.8 million for Q1 2025, driven by increased research and development costs, while total revenue increased to $0.9 million. CEO David Hochman emphasizes the potential for both AVIM therapy and Virtue SAB to benefit patients with significant cardiovascular needs.

FDA Breakthrough Device Designation granted for AVIM therapy, providing regulatory validation and potential access to expedited interactions and add-on reimbursement.

FDA IDE Approval received for the Virtue SAB U.S. pivotal trial, allowing the company to advance its investigational therapeutic device in a head-to-head study.

Continued clinical data presentation demonstrating the favorable impact of AVIM therapy on cardiac function, enhancing its appeal for addressing heart-related health issues.

Intellectual Property Expansion with AVIM therapy patent estate reaching 137 issued patents, ensuring strong protection and potential competitive advantage in the market.

Net loss for Q1 2025 was $18.8 million, a significant increase from a net loss of $13.5 million in Q1 2024, indicating worsening financial performance.

Research and development expenses increased to $13.5 million in Q1 2025 from $9.1 million in Q1 2024, which may raise concerns about the sustainability of high expenditures without corresponding revenue growth.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $18.3 million as of March 31, 2025, down from $22.3 million at the end of 2024, suggesting potential liquidity challenges ahead.

What is AVIM therapy?

AVIM therapy is an investigational treatment designed to lower blood pressure in patients, particularly those with hypertension and cardiovascular risk.

What is the significance of FDA Breakthrough Device Designation?

The designation accelerates regulatory approval processes and enhances patient access to AVIM therapy for uncontrolled hypertension.

When is the Virtue Trial expected to start?

The Virtue Trial, comparing Virtue SAB with AGENT DCB, is targeted to initiate in the second half of 2025.

What financial results did Orchestra BioMed report for Q1 2025?

Orchestra BioMed reported a net loss of $18.8 million for Q1 2025, with revenues reaching $0.9 million, up from $0.6 million in Q1 2024.

What is the purpose of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study?

The BACKBEAT study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVIM therapy in lowering blood pressure for patients on antihypertensive medications.

$OBIO Insider Trading Activity

$OBIO insiders have traded $OBIO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS, LP RTW has made 2 purchases buying 99,900 shares for an estimated $275,701 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID P HOCHMAN (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $43,190 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW LAWRENCE TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $4,830

$OBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $OBIO stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OBIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OBIO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025

NEW HOPE, Pa., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, “Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a business update highlighting continued regulatory momentum, disciplined operational execution, and a strengthening clinical development pipeline.







Q1 2025 Highlights:











U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Breakthrough Device Designation (“BDD”)



granted for atrioventricular interval modulation (“AVIM”) therapy in patients with uncontrolled hypertension and increased cardiovascular risk, with or without an indication for a pacemaker, marking a major regulatory validation of the therapy's potential to improve hypertensive heart disease outcomes. FDA BDD enables prioritized regulatory interactions and strengthens potential access to add-on reimbursement.



granted for atrioventricular interval modulation (“AVIM”) therapy in patients with uncontrolled hypertension and increased cardiovascular risk, with or without an indication for a pacemaker, marking a major regulatory validation of the therapy's potential to improve hypertensive heart disease outcomes. FDA BDD enables prioritized regulatory interactions and strengthens potential access to add-on reimbursement.





BACKBEAT Global Pivotal Study



execution continuing to progress in strategic collaboration with Medtronic (NYSE: MDT).



execution continuing to progress in strategic collaboration with Medtronic (NYSE: MDT).





New Clinical Data



presented demonstrating the favorable impact of AVIM therapy on cardiac function in patients with diastolic dysfunction, a key contributor to the development of heart failure, as late breaker at THT 2025.



presented demonstrating the favorable impact of AVIM therapy on cardiac function in patients with diastolic dysfunction, a key contributor to the development of heart failure, as late breaker at THT 2025.





Intellectual Property Expansion



continues with AVIM therapy patent estate reaching 137 issued patents worldwide, with recent additions bolstering coverage for both hypertension and heart failure indications.



continues with AVIM therapy patent estate reaching 137 issued patents worldwide, with recent additions bolstering coverage for both hypertension and heart failure indications.





FDA Investigational Device Exemption (“IDE”)





Approval



received for the Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (“SAB”) U.S. pivotal trial, a randomized head-to-head study comparing Virtue SAB with the commercially available AGENT



TM



DCB paclitaxel-coated balloon (the “Virtue Trial”). Trial initiation is currently targeted for the second half of 2025.





Orchestra BioMed is sponsoring and in full operational control of the Virtue Trial; mediation with Terumo of certain other contractual terms is progressing.







received for the Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (“SAB”) U.S. pivotal trial, a randomized head-to-head study comparing Virtue SAB with the commercially available AGENT DCB paclitaxel-coated balloon (the “Virtue Trial”). Trial initiation is currently targeted for the second half of 2025.







Key Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Commentary:







David Hochman, Chairman and CEO of Orchestra BioMed, stated: “We continued to make meaningful progress during the first quarter with significant inflection points for both our AVIM therapy and Virtue SAB programs. We believe the FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation for AVIM therapy signals meaningful recognition of its potential to meet the clinical needs of millions living with hypertensive heart disease, a population in which chronic high blood pressure can lead to various heart problems like left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic dysfunction, heart failure, and coronary artery disease. We believe that AVIM therapy has the potential to provide a potent additional therapeutic option for these patients. We are focused on execution of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study alongside our strategic partner Medtronic as the critical pathway toward making AVIM therapy available to patients globally.”





Mr. Hochman continued, "In parallel, we secured full IDE approval to conduct the Virtue Trial, a U.S. pivotal coronary study that will evaluate Virtue SAB, our investigational, non-coated drug-eluting balloon designed to deliver a large liquid dose of proprietary extended-release sirolimus, head-to-head against the commercially available AGENT paclitaxel-coated balloon. We believe the updated design of the trial, which we currently plan to initiate in the second half of the year, offers the most direct path to regulatory approval while showcasing the distinctive pharmacokinetic and therapeutic advantages of our proprietary technology. Taken together, these milestones mark tangible progress on multiple fronts. We continue to execute methodically and remain focused on advancing our pivotal trials, generating clinical evidence, and building long-term value for patients, physicians, shareholders and strategic partners alike.”







Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025











Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities



totaled $49.9 million as of March 31, 2025.



totaled $49.9 million as of March 31, 2025.





Net cash used in operating activities and for the purchase of fixed assets



was $16.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared with $13.1 million for the first quarter in 2024, with the primary driver being increased research and development costs during the first quarter of 2025.



was $16.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared with $13.1 million for the first quarter in 2024, with the primary driver being increased research and development costs during the first quarter of 2025.





Revenue



for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.9 million, compared with $0.6 million for the first quarter in 2024. The increase was primarily due to recognition of partnership revenues earned under the agreement with Terumo.



for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.9 million, compared with $0.6 million for the first quarter in 2024. The increase was primarily due to recognition of partnership revenues earned under the agreement with Terumo.





Research and development expenses



for the first quarter of 2025 were $13.5 million, compared with $9.1 million for the first quarter in 2024. The increase was primarily due to additional costs associated with the ongoing BACKBEAT global pivotal study.



for the first quarter of 2025 were $13.5 million, compared with $9.1 million for the first quarter in 2024. The increase was primarily due to additional costs associated with the ongoing BACKBEAT global pivotal study.





Selling, general and administrative expenses



for the first quarter of 2025 were $6.3 million, compared with $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation and increased professional fees associated with the overall growth of the business.



for the first quarter of 2025 were $6.3 million, compared with $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation and increased professional fees associated with the overall growth of the business.





Net loss



for the first quarter of 2025 was $18.8 million, or $0.49 per share, compared with a net loss of $13.5 million, or $0.38 per share, for the first quarter of 2024. Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 included $3.0 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense as compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2024.









About Orchestra BioMed







Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s lead product candidate is AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing Virtue SAB for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. The Company has received four Breakthrough Device Designations from the U.S. FDA across these two core programs, reflecting the significant potential of its technologies to address high unmet needs in cardiovascular care. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit



www.orchestrabiomed.com



, and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







References to Websites and Social Media Platforms







References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.







About AVIM Therapy







AVIM therapy is an investigational therapy compatible with standard dual-chamber pacemakers designed to substantially and persistently lower blood pressure. It has been evaluated in pilot studies in patients with hypertension who are also indicated for a pacemaker. MODERATO II, a double-blind, randomized pilot study, showed that patients treated with AVIM therapy experienced net reductions of 8.1 mmHg in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (aSBP) and 12.3 mmHg in office systolic blood pressure (oSBP) at six months when compared to control patients. In addition to reducing blood pressure, clinical results using AVIM therapy demonstrate improvements in cardiac function and hemodynamics. The BACKBEAT (BradycArdia paCemaKer with atrioventricular interval modulation for Blood prEssure treAtmenT) global pivotal study will further evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVIM therapy in lowering blood pressure in patients who have systolic blood pressure above target despite anti-hypertensive medication and who are indicated for or have recently received a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker. AVIM therapy has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in patients who have increased cardiovascular risk.







About Virtue SAB







Virtue SAB is an investigational therapeutic combination drug-device designed to deliver a proprietary extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFR™ through a non-coated microporous AngioInfusion™ Balloon, protecting the drug in transit through the arteries and consistently delivering a large liquid dose, overcoming certain limitations of drug-coated balloons. SirolimusEFR delivered by Virtue SAB has been shown in published preclinical series involving hundreds of arterial deliveries to achieve sustained tissue levels well above the known required therapeutic tissue concentration for inhibiting restenosis (1 ng/mg tissue) for the entire critical healing period of approximately 30 days. Virtue SAB demonstrated positive three-year clinical data in coronary in-stent restenosis (“ISR”) in the SABRE study, a multi-center prospective, independent core lab-adjudicated clinical study conducted in Europe. Virtue SAB has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for specific indications relating to coronary ISR, coronary small vessel disease and peripheral artery disease below-the-knee. The FDA granted IDE approval for Orchestra BioMed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Virtue SAB in the Virtue Trial, a pivotal trial that will randomize Virtue SAB against commercially available AGENT



TM



DCB, a paclitaxel-coated balloon.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the initiation, enrollment, timing, implementation and design of the Company’s planned and ongoing pivotal trials and reporting of top-line results, including the timing of initiation of the Virtue Trial, the potential benefits of BDD, including its ability to expedite FDA reviews and allow access to add-on reimbursement, realizing the clinical and commercial value of AVIM therapy and Virtue SAB, the potential safety and efficacy of the Company’s product candidates, and the ability of the Company’s partnerships to accelerate clinical development. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to regulatory approval of the Company’s commercial product candidates and ongoing regulation of the Company’s product candidates, if approved; the timing of, and the Company’s ability to achieve expected regulatory and business milestones; the impact of competitive products and product candidates; and the risk factors discussed under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025 and the risk factor discussed under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on May 12, 2025.









The Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company cautions against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date of this press release. The Company does not plan and undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, except as required by law.









Investor Contact







Silas Newcomb





Orchestra BioMed







Snewcomb@orchestrabiomed.com









Media Contact







Kelsey Kirk-Ellis





Orchestra BioMed







Kkirkellis@orchestrabiomed.com





















ORCHESTRA BIOMED HOLDINGS, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)

























































March 31,

















December 31,





















2025





















2024





















ASSETS



































CURRENT ASSETS:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





18,348













$





22,261













Marketable securities













31,536

















44,551













Accounts receivable, net













89

















92













Inventory













135

















173













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,795

















2,094















Total current assets















51,903

















69,171













Property and equipment, net













1,413

















1,384













Right-of-use assets













1,956

















2,103













Strategic investments, less current portion













2,495

















2,495













Deposits and other assets













1,284

















1,020















TOTAL ASSETS











$





59,051













$





76,173















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES:

































Accounts payable









$





5,563













$





5,134













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













5,392

















6,084













Operating lease liability, current portion













590

















550













Deferred revenue, current portion













3,944

















4,439















Total current liabilities















15,489

















16,207













Deferred revenue, less current portion













10,752

















10,989













Loan payable













14,338

















14,292













Operating lease liability, less current portion













1,516

















1,687













Other long-term liabilities













99

















40















TOTAL LIABILITIES















42,194

















43,215













































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.













—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 340,000,000 shares authorized; 38,312,512 and 38,194,442 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.













4

















4













Additional paid-in capital













345,449

















342,780













Accumulated other comprehensive income













37

















52













Accumulated deficit













(328,633





)













(309,878





)









TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY













16,857

















32,958















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











$





59,051













$





76,173



























ORCHESTRA BIOMED HOLDINGS, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024

















Revenue:



































Partnership revenue









$





732













$





497













Product revenue













136

















123













Total revenue













868

















620















Expenses:



































Cost of product revenues













44

















34













Research and development













13,482

















9,112













Selling, general and administrative













6,263

















5,897













Total expenses













19,789

















15,043















Loss from operations















(18,921





)













(14,423





)











Other income (expense):



































Interest income, net













166

















1,016













Loss on fair value of strategic investments













—

















(45





)









Other expense













—

















(11





)









Total other income













166

















960















Net loss











$





(18,755





)









$





(13,463





)











Net loss per share



































Basic and diluted









$





(0.49





)









$





(0.38





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted













38,235,409

















35,777,877















Comprehensive loss





































Net loss











$





(18,755





)









$





(13,463





)









Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities













(15





)













2















Comprehensive loss











$





(18,770





)









$





(13,461





)







