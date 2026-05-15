Orchestra BioMed Holdings (OBIO) Price Target Increased by 11.30% to 12.68

The average one-year price target for Orchestra BioMed Holdings (NasdaqGM:OBIO) has been revised to $12.68 / share. This is an increase of 11.30% from the prior estimate of $11.39 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 208.45% from the latest reported closing price of $4.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orchestra BioMed Holdings. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 10.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBIO is 0.08%, an increase of 75.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.44% to 24,780K shares. The put/call ratio of OBIO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 8,306K shares representing 13.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,127K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,293K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,204K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,000K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares , representing a decrease of 36.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBIO by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Propel Bio Management holds 897K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

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