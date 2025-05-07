ORCHESTRA BIOMED Earnings Preview: Recent $OBIO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ORCHESTRA BIOMED ($OBIO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $577,116 and earnings of -$0.49 per share.

ORCHESTRA BIOMED Insider Trading Activity

ORCHESTRA BIOMED insiders have traded $OBIO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS, LP RTW has made 2 purchases buying 99,900 shares for an estimated $275,701 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID P HOCHMAN (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $43,190 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW LAWRENCE TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $4,830

ORCHESTRA BIOMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of ORCHESTRA BIOMED stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ORCHESTRA BIOMED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OBIO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

