ORCHESTRA BIOMED Earnings Preview: Recent $OBIO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ORCHESTRA BIOMED ($OBIO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $577,116 and earnings of -$0.49 per share.
ORCHESTRA BIOMED Insider Trading Activity
ORCHESTRA BIOMED insiders have traded $OBIO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENTS, LP RTW has made 2 purchases buying 99,900 shares for an estimated $275,701 and 0 sales.
- DAVID P HOCHMAN (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $43,190 and 0 sales.
- ANDREW LAWRENCE TAYLOR (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $4,830
ORCHESTRA BIOMED Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of ORCHESTRA BIOMED stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IFP ADVISORS, INC added 83,481 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,298
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 38,535 shares (+354.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,140
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 33,174 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,984
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 25,493 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,972
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 21,513 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,052
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 20,098 shares (+47.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,392
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 19,070 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,280
ORCHESTRA BIOMED Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OBIO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025
