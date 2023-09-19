Orchard's (ORTX) Rare Neuro Drug Gets FDA Priority Tag, Stock Up

Orchard Therapeutics ORTX announced that the FDA has accepted its biologics license application (BLA) for OTL-200 to treat pediatric patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) under Priority Review. A decision from the regulatory body is expected on Mar 18, 2024.

The BLA filing is based on the positive results from two clinical studies evaluating the efficacy of OTL-200 in 39 pediatric patients with early-onset MLD compared with natural history data from 49 untreated patients. Per Orchard, it was observed that the treatment with OTL-200 resulted in the preservation of motor function and cognitive development in most patients compared with disease natural history with up to 12 years of follow-up.

OTL-200 was also found to be generally well-tolerated in the patient population with no treatment-related serious adverse events or deaths.

Shares of the company soared 16.4% in the last trading session due to the encouraging news. Year to date, shares of ORTX have shot up 61.7% against the industry’s 14% fall.



Notably, OTL-200 enjoys both Rare Pediatric Disease and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations from the FDA. The drug is also currently approved in the EU, U.K., Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. It is marketed under the brand name, Libmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel), for the treatment of MLD in pediatric patients.

Per Orchard, Libmeldy is the first therapy approved for eligible patients with early-onset MLD.

MLD is a rare hereditary disease of the body’s metabolic system which affects approximately one in every 100,000 live births. It causes damage to the nervous system over a period of time, resulting in neurological problems, such as motor, behavioral and cognitive regression, severe spasticity and seizures.

MLD takes a serious toll on the quality of life of patients suffering from it as they gradually lose the ability to move, talk, swallow, eat and see.

Potential approval in the MLD indication could boost the company significantly, generating revenues to meet operational goals.

