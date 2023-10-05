Orchard Therapeutics Spikes On Agreement To Be Acquired By Kyowa Kirin In $477 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares are surging more than 97 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Japanese specialty pharma company Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. for $16 per ADS in cash or $387.4 million. Including an additional contingent value right of $1.00 per ADS, the total value will be approximately $477.6 million.

Currently, shares are at $15.98, down 97.77 percent from the previous close of $8.08 on a volume of 6,513,442.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.