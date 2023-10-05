News & Insights

Markets
ORTX

Orchard Therapeutics Spikes On Agreement To Be Acquired By Kyowa Kirin In $477 Mln Deal

October 05, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares are surging more than 97 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Japanese specialty pharma company Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. for $16 per ADS in cash or $387.4 million. Including an additional contingent value right of $1.00 per ADS, the total value will be approximately $477.6 million.

Currently, shares are at $15.98, down 97.77 percent from the previous close of $8.08 on a volume of 6,513,442.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.