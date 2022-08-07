Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$3.67 Price Target

Investors in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) had a good week, as its shares rose 8.9% to close at US$0.58 following the release of its second-quarter results. Revenues of US$4.4m crushed expectations, although expenses also blew out, with the company reporting a statutory loss per share of US$0.40, 55% bigger than analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Orchard Therapeutics after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:ORTX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Orchard Therapeutics' six analysts is for revenues of US$17.7m in 2022, which would reflect a huge 53% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 22% to US$1.05. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$16.9m and US$0.96 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although there was a nice uplift to revenue, the consensus also made a moderate increase in its losses per share forecasts.

It will come as no surprise that expanding losses caused the consensus price target to fall 8.3% to US$3.67with the analysts implicitly ranking ongoing losses as a greater concern than growing revenues. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Orchard Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$5.00 and the most bearish at US$1.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Orchard Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 135% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 44% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Orchard Therapeutics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Orchard Therapeutics. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Orchard Therapeutics' future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Orchard Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Orchard Therapeutics , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.