Orchard Therapeutics Announces Launch Plans For Lenmeldy - Quick Facts

March 20, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Orchard Therapeutics announced the details of its U.S. commercial launch of Lenmeldy, formerly known as OTL-200, the first FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of children with pre-symptomatic late infantile, pre-symptomatic early juvenile, or early symptomatic early juvenile—collectively referred to as early-onset—metachromatic leukodystrophy. Orchard Therapeutics' patient support program, Orchard Assist, will offer individualized support for eligible patients.

The company said Lenmeldy is being made available to eligible patients through a network of Qualified Treatment Centers in key regions throughout the United States. Five treatment centers are being activated. Orchard Therapeutics has set the wholesale acquisition cost of Lenmeldy in the U.S. at $4.25 million.

