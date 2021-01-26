Orchard Therapeutics: Will It Bloom Again?

(RTTNews) - Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) has a couple of milestones spanning development and commercialization of its gene therapies this year.

The company's pipeline includes ex vivo autologous gene therapies that harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and rare disease gene therapy portfolio. OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy, received approval in the European Union for the treatment of early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy, last month (Dec.2020). The drug is scheduled to be launched under the brand name Libmeldy in the EU in the first half of this year. The company looks forward to having discussions with the FDA in the U.S. related to Libmeldy in the indication of metachromatic leukodystrophy, an inherited, neurodegenerative disorder, and determine the regulatory strategy in mid-2021.

The advanced product candidate in the pipeline is OTL-103, an ex vivo autologous gene therapy being investigated for the treatment of Wiskott Aldrich syndrome. The company is planning to file for regulatory approval of OTL-103 in the U.S. and EU by this year-end. Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS) is a life-threatening inherited immune disorder characterized by autoimmunity, eczema, abnormal platelet number and function.

The company licensed GlaxoSmithKline's proprietary lentiviral stable cell line technology (LV-SCLT) for its investigational hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for Wiskott Aldrich syndrome (OTL-103 for WAS) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (OTL-300 for TDT) last July.

Another lead product candidate in the pipeline is OTL-203, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy, in development for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-I), which is under a proof-of-concept clinical trial. The preliminary clinical data, reported from the trial last year, demonstrated sustained hematologic engraftment for all eight patients treated with preliminary clinical data showing improved motor function, stable cognitive scores and continued normal growth from the first two patients treated with at least one year of follow-up.

New clinical results from the fully enrolled proof of concept OTL-203 trial are expected to be presented at the WORLD Symposium to be held from Feb.9 to Feb.11, 2021.

Up next is OTL-201, an ex vivo autologous gene therapy being developed for the treatment of MPS-IIIA, being evaluated in an ongoing proof-of-concept clinical trial. Initial results from the first patient treated with OTL-201, reported last December, were encouraging. New clinical data from the OTL-201 trial are expected to be presented at the WORLD Symposium next month.

Mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS-IIIA, also known as Sanfilippo syndrome type A) is a rare, life-threatening neurometabolic disease characterized by intellectual disability and loss of motor function.

The company ended the year 2020 with $192 million in cash, which is expected to be sufficient to fund its operations into the first half of 2022.

The American Depositary Shares of UK-based Orchard Therapeutics, which made their debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 31, 2018, have traded in a range of $3.76 to $14.02 in the last 1 year. ORTX is down over 55% from its 52-week high of $14.02 recorded on Jan.29, 2020, and trades around $6.00.

With data readouts, regulatory filings and commercial activities lined up in the coming months, 2021 could be a make or break year for ORTX.

