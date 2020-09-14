Orcel, Santander trial over withdrawn CEO job offer will start on March 10

SAN

MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A Madrid court on Monday set for March 10 of next year the start of a trial between Italian banker Andrea Orcel and Spain's Santander SAN.MC over the bank's withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO.

Legal teams of both parties told the preliminary hearing that they did not want an out-of-court deal.

The judge called Santander's chairman Ana Botin and secretary board general Jaime Perez Renovales as witnesses for the trial.

