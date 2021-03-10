SAN

Orcel-Santander court hearing set for April 7, Madrid court says

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A Madrid court has set for April 7 a hearing of the case brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander over the bank's withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO, the court said in a statement.

MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - A Madrid court has set for April 7 a hearing of the case brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander SAN.MC over the bank's withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO, the court said in a statement.

Initially, the hearing had been scheduled to take place on March 10 but was postponed after the judge handling the case had to quarantine after being in contact with a person with COVID-19.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters