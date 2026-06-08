Orca Energy Group Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Orca Energy Group Inc. (ORC-B.V) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$3.47 million, or C$0.18 per share. This compares with C$0.10 million, or C$0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to C$28.40 million from C$25.39 million last year.

Orca Energy Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$3.47 Mln. vs. C$0.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.18 vs. C$0.01 last year. -Revenue: C$28.40 Mln vs. C$25.39 Mln last year.

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