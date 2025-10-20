Markets
ORC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

October 20, 2025 — 11:13 am EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.40, changing hands as high as $7.41 per share. Orchid Island Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Orchid Island Capital Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ORC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.685 per share, with $9.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.39.

