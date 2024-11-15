News & Insights

OrbusNeich Seeks Shareholder Approval for New Mandates

November 15, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited (HK:6929) has released an update.

OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited is seeking shareholder approval to revoke existing general mandates and grant new ones in response to recent changes in listing rules regarding treasury shares. This move is aimed at providing the company with greater flexibility in managing share repurchases and distributions. The decision will be put to a vote at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

