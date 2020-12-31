Orbital Energy Group Prices Registered Direct Offering Of 5.56 Mln Shares At $1.80/shr

(RTTNews) - Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) said it has reached a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 5.56 million shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.80 per share, in a registered direct offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 5, 2021.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.