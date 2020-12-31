Markets
Orbital Energy Group Prices Registered Direct Offering Of 5.56 Mln Shares At $1.80/shr

(RTTNews) - Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) said it has reached a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 5.56 million shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.80 per share, in a registered direct offering.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 5, 2021.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

