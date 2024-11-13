News & Insights

Orbital Corporation’s New Securities Issue and Offer Timeline

November 13, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Orbital Corporation Limited (AU:OEC) has released an update.

Orbital Corporation Limited has announced a proposed issue of 18,257,115 ordinary fully paid securities as part of a standard pro rata renounceable offer. The key dates for this offer include an ex-date on November 18, 2024, a record date on November 19, 2024, and the offer closing on December 3, 2024, with the issue date set for December 9, 2024. This move is likely to attract the attention of investors looking to engage with the company’s equity offerings.

