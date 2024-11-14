Orbital Corporation’s AGM: Resolutions Passed, Future Bright

Orbital Corporation Limited (AU:OEC) has released an update.

Orbital Corporation Ltd successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong support from shareholders. The meeting saw the re-election of directors and the approval of key financial and operational strategies, indicating confidence in the company’s leadership and future plans. Investors may find this as a positive signal for the company’s ongoing endeavors in the UAV market.

