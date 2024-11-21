Orbital Corporation Launches Entitlement Offer for Shareholders

Orbital Corporation Limited (AU:OEC) has released an update.
Orbital Corporation Limited has commenced its Entitlement Offer, allowing eligible shareholders to subscribe for new shares in the company. This offer, which began on November 22, 2024, aims to strengthen the company’s capital base and support its strategic initiatives in the UAV market. Interested investors must apply by December 3, 2024, to participate in this opportunity.
